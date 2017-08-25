World Wrestling Championship 2017 Day 5: Sandeep Tomar loses out on bronze, wait for first Indian medal still on
Only one more day remains at the premier event.
Paris, Aug 25 (PTI) Rio Olympian Sandeep Tomar failed to reach the bronze medal play-offs after losing his second repechage bout today, even as Indian grapplers continued to struggle in the World Wrestling Championships here.
India remained medal-less on the fifth and penultimate day of the competition.
Tomar (57kg), along with Harphool (61kg), lost in the Round of 16 but the former got fortunate to get a repechage when his opponent from Japan made the finals.
Tomar posted a comfortable 10-0 win over Aso Palini of Canada in his first repechage bout but went down to Bekhbayar Erdenebat of Mongolia 0-10 to miss out on a place for a third-fourth finish.
Earlier, both Sandeep and Harphool lost in the Round of 16. While Yuki Takahashi of Japan beat Sandeep 14-3, Deepak was handed a 0-10 defeat by Cengizhan Erdogan of Turkey.
Sandeep had advanced to the Round of 16 with a 8-2 win over European bronze medallist Zavur Uguev of Russia and Harphool blanked Elmedin Ssejfulau of Macedonia 8-0 in the qualification round.
Other Indians -- Deepak (86kg) and Sumit (125kg) -- lost their respective qualification bouts itself to crash out of the tournament.
While Deepak went down 2-5 to Masao Matsusaka of Japan, Sumit lost to Russia's Anzor Khizriev 0-4