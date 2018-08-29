Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reigning champion Nitu among 4 Indians in finals of world youth boxing

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
160   //    29 Aug 2018, 12:48 IST

<p>

Budapest, Aug 29 (PTI) Reigning champion Nitu (48kg) was among the four Indian women boxers who advanced to the finals of the World Youth Championships, where six other pugilists from the country signed off with bronze medals.

Nitu pulled off a split decision win over Kazakhstan's Anel Kudaibergen in the semifinals last night to remain on course for a second successive gold at the showpiece event.

She will face Thailand's Nillada Meekoon in the finals, which will take place over two days starting tomorrow. Nitu will be the only Indian competing in the final bouts scheduled for tomorrow.

Also advancing to the finals were Manisha (64kg), Anamika (51kg) and Sakshi (57kg).

Manisha defeated Hungary's Veronika Villas 4-1 in her semi-final bout and will be up against England's Gemma Paige Richardson in the summit clash on Friday.

Anamika got the better of Thailand's Kittiya Manpai in a comprehensive 5-0 verdict and will square off against Destiny Garcia of the USA in the final, again on Friday.

In the featherweight category, Sakshi eased past American Isamary Aquino 5-0. She will face Croatia's Nikolina Cacic in her final bout.

However, Jony (60kg) and Astha Pahwa (75kg) joined Asian medallists Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg) and Ankit Khatana (60kg) and Neha Yadav (+81kg) and Sakshi Gaidhani (81kg) in settling for bronze medals after semifinal losses.

The Indian women's team had claimed seven medals in the previous edition of the event and has surpassed that number this time.

The boxers have got a rest day today.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018
Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
16 Indian boxers to compete in world youth championship
RELATED STORY
Road to Jakarta Asian Games 2018: Indian boxers to aim...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Indian boxers to train in Italy, Ireland
RELATED STORY
13 Indian boxers enter finals of Serbian youth tourney
RELATED STORY
Seven Indians enter quarters of Mongolian boxing tourney
RELATED STORY
Shiva Thapa, Salman Sheikh enter quarters of Mongolian...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: There can't be a better teacher than...
RELATED STORY
Gold rush for India at Serbian youth boxing tournament
RELATED STORY
Five Indians in final, four fetch bronze at Mongolian...
RELATED STORY
Indian pugilists take Serbia by storm, Win 17 medals...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us