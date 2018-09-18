Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WFI selects Ritu for Worlds after Pinky refuses to turn for trials

PTI
NEWS
News
23   //    18 Sep 2018, 19:35 IST

Enter capt

By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Miffed with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), grappler Pinki on Tuesday refused to turn up for the World Championship re-trial, paving the way for Ritu Phogat's selection in the 53kg category.

Pinki, who had a disappointing Asian Games but had won a gold medal at the Yasar Dogu International before heading to Jakarta, had actually booked a place for herself in the 53kg for both the Asian Games and the World Championship when the trials were held earlier in Lucknow.

However, the WFI decided to give Ritu, who competes in the 50kg category, a chance to compete in the 53kg since she had missed out on the Asian Games trials due to a flight issue.

"Pinki says she was not required to appear in any trials because she had earned her berth through trials held in Lucknow. How come Ritu now comes into picture in the 53kg category? That's why she has refused to undergo trials," said a source close to Pinki, who hails from Rohtak.

When contacted, WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI that they decided to hold fresh trials in the interest of the country.

"It has not been done to favour any particular wrestler. We have to see the country's best interest at the World Championships. Ritu had missed the Asian Games trials because of delay in her flight from Turkey. She had a good medal chance at the Asian Games too but missed out. And Pinki's performance in Jakarta was not encouraging," said Tomar.

Pinki had lost her 1/8 bout to Mongolia's Sumiya Erdnechimeg by technical superiority at the Asian Games.

"And we did not give Ritu a direct entry for the Worlds. We asked her if she wants to give trials in 53kg, she said yes. We had informed Pinki too but this morning she refused to come for trails, So we have recommended Ritu's name for the 53kg category," Tomar said.

Asked why Ritu was not asked to compete in 50kg trials, Tomar said the WFI did not want to "disturb" Vinesh Phogat because she had won gold at the Asian Games.

National women's coach Kuldeep Malik told PTI that he expected Pinki to prove her strength against a wrestler from lower weight category.

"If she does not want to bout against a wrestler, who is in a lower weight category, how will she compete at the Worlds with superior wrestlers," Malik said from Lucknow.

The trials were to be held under supervision of Malik.

Struggling Sakshi Malik also appeared for the trials in the 62kg Tuesday but her opponent Sarita Mor pulled out due to a knee injury.

Geeta Phogat, meanwhile, replaced her injured sister Sangeeta in 59kg category.

The World Wrestling Championships will be held in Budapest, Hungary from October 20 to 28

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Sakshi Malik grabs spot for World Championship, Ritu to...
RELATED STORY
I was not scared of trials, will come back for World...
RELATED STORY
Out of form Sushil, injured Divya opt out of World...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Mausam Khatri, Pawan Kumar qualify for...
RELATED STORY
30-member strong junior wrestling contingent set for the...
RELATED STORY
A tough road ahead for Sushil Kumar
RELATED STORY
Asian Junior Wrestling Championships: Cloud over meet as...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: I'm not out there to prove anything,...
RELATED STORY
Divya wins silver, bronze for Karuna and Reena at Junior...
RELATED STORY
Sakshi Malik sails into final in Belarus, Pooja to fight...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us