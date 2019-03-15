10 active wrestlers with the best win-loss ratio at WrestleMania

Ray Tang FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 4.21K // 15 Mar 2019, 08:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins will be going into WrestleMania with a very good record

For every wrestler in the WWE, the dream is to compete at WrestleMania due to the history the pay-per-view represents, the longevity it has had, and the iconic moments it has delivered. Over the last decade, the WWE have managed to successfully sell tickets to over 70,000 fans every time for their flagship pay-per-view. This year looks to be no different as they will be returning to the MetLife Stadium six years after they last hosted WrestleMania there.

Due to what WrestleMania represents, the WWE do try to accommodate as many wrestlers somewhere on the card as possible. This is why in the past five years, there has been an ‘Andre the Giant Battle Royal’, where countless superstars compete to walk away as the winner.

However, due to WrestleMania usually having a stacked roster competing on the night, very few walk away with glory or have their WrestleMania moment. Upon inspection at the current roster, a big portion of the active wrestlers that have competed at multiple WrestleMania events usually have lost more than won, and in some cases, there are some active wrestlers in the WWE that have never won at WrestleMania.

For all of those wrestlers that have been on the losing side more often than the winning side, it goes without saying that there naturally needs to be a winner on the other end. But from the ever-growing roster, there are only a small handful of wrestlers that simply seem to find a way more often than not to win at The Show of Shows time and time again.

#10 Dean Ambrose 3-2 (60%)

Dean Ambrose is the only wrestler in the seventeen years who has successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship

Whilst it is hard to dispute that Dean Ambrose has been somewhat overshadowed by his fellow Shield members in the last twelve months, the start of their careers on the main roster was in stark contrast. Ambrose was the first out of the brotherhood who won a Championship, the first one to capture both the Intercontinental and United States Championship, and the first one to become a Triple Crown Champion.

It is also worth adding his WrestleMania appearances to his impressive resume as well. One of his key victories was at WrestleMania 33 when he managed to fend off Baron Corbin to keep the Intercontinental Championship around his waist. The reason why this was such a key victory is due to the fact that this is the only time in the last seventeen years where the Intercontinental Championship has been successfully defended at The Show of Shows.

Even though he has no scheduled match for WrestleMania at the moment, if the reports are true that he’ll be leaving in April, then another win at The Show of Shows will be a great way to cap off his time at the WWE.

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement