10 Behind the scene photos from Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions you need to see

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has been one of the most successful and popular WWE Superstars. While his in-ring career came to an unfortunate early end, Austin has continued to appear on WWE programming since then in different capacities.

One of those is his highly successful WWE Network podcast series - Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Many massive names including The Undertaker and even Vince McMahon have joined Steve Austin on his podcast.

In this era, fans are always excited to see the backstage stuff behind all the WWE productions. Let's take a look at 10 amazing behind the scene photos from Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions.

#10 Lights... Camera... Stone Cold Steve Austin

No other wrestling promotion in the world comes close to the production quality of WWE. It is due to the superior cameras and the camera crew that WWE is able to produce such high-quality content.

In the picture above, one can see the shooting of the Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin. There is also another cameraman in the background, recording the podcast from a different angle.

#9 One with the Olympic Gold Medalist

Steve Austin with Kurt Angle

The above picture is from September 2020, when WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle joined Stone Cold Steve Austin in the Broken Skull Sessions. The two legends discussed various topics, including Angle's WWE return in 2017. Angle revealed that he wanted to do what Goldberg did and have a title run, but WWE didn't have any such plans.

"What I wanted to do was... I wanted to do what Goldberg did. Have a quick title run, to do a main event. That wasn't in the plans because whenever I did wrestle, I was getting my a*s beat, or it was a tag match with Ronda. It was to promote her, it wasn't me. It was me, Triple H, and Stephanie highlighting Ronda."

Kurt Angle also spoke about his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin and revealed that he wanted a bigger last match.

