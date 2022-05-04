11 Best homegrown WWE superstars

In today’s WWE environment where A.J. Styles, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro are top stars; it seems like the indies are the best gateway to the top. However, lots of wrestlers who eventually became legends, were created in the WWE in their developmental facilities (be it OVW or NXT). WWE has nurtured some budding superstars into full-fledged megastars over time and still continues to do so. Here’s a look at some wrestlers who did not start out in the indies.

#11 WWE's prodigal son Cody Rhodes

Recent pro wrestling fans may not believe it, but Cody Rhodes started his career with WWE. The American Nightmare found immense success in WWE, winning the Intercontinental and Tag Team titles on multiple occasions. But when Cody realized he couldn't reach his full potential, he left the company in 2016. His subsequent success led to the creation of All Elite Wrestling, possibly the best alternative to WWE today.

The role Cody played in making AEW what it is today, along with his WWE roots, is what makes the American Nightmare a priority for WWE.

#10 Enzo Amore

Certified homegrown superstar and bonafide thug

Enzo Amore had no pro-wrestling experience before he joined NXT. A bright student, Amore was a journalist in the making and an upcoming footballer who just happened to be training with the same coach (Joe DeFranco) as Triple H. When DeFranco showed a video of Amore training and cutting a promo to The Game, he signed Amore under the ring name Eric Anthony.

It is rumored that the reason Enzo and Cass were not brought up to the main roster sooner is that Enzo did not pay his dues on the independent circuit. They eventually broke up in June 2017, before both men left WWE.

#9 Dolph Ziggler

The Show Off never showed off in the indies

Dolph Ziggler has the look and certainly the in-ring skills of a wrestler from the indies. But you’ll be surprised to know that he had no pro wrestling experience before he signed with OVW as Nick Nemeth. His abundance of talent ensured that Ziggler was called up very soon, first as Chavo Guerrero Jr.’s caddy and later as a member of the Spirit Squad.

What is worth noting is that Ziggler does have an amateur wrestling background and is a record holder at Kent State University.

#8 Bray Wyatt

Let Him In... but not into Indies!

Bray Wyatt hails from a wrestling family, with his grandfather, father, brother and uncles all being an integral part of the industry. Little wonder then that he would foray into the realm of professional wrestling too, first in FCW as Alex Rotundo and then as Duke Rotundo. Bray teamed up with his brother Bo Dallas to win the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship. Later, when FCW became NXT, Bray wrestled as Husky Harris, with Cody Rhodes as his mentor.

Wyatt's creative intellect led to The Fiend gimmick, which allowed the former WWE Champion to add two Universal Championship reigns to his resume. As The Fiend, Wyatt was also able to defeat John Cena in one of the most unique WrestleMania matches of all time.

Much to the surprise of fans, Bray Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31, 2021.

#7 Big E

Big E has been able to carve out a successful career in the promotion

Big E is a total product of the WWE developmental system. While in FCW, Big E and Calvin Raines became the FCW Florida Tag Team Champions. When FCW became NXT, Big E would go on to defeat Seth Rollins to become the champion there.

Big E would eventually lose the title to Bo Dallas, only to make his main roster debut. And the rest, as they say, is history.

#6 Charlotte

Genetically superior than independent stars

One could argue that Charlotte’s training began when she was a little kid because of her two-time Hall of Fame father, Ric Flair. She started her career in NXT after a great run as a college volleyball player and captain. She won a tournament to become NXT Women’s Champion, defeating Natalya in the finals. After 258 days at the top, Charlotte lost the championship to Sasha Banks.

Eventually, she would go on to create history and spearhead the Women’s Revolution. Charlotte became the final Divas champion on the main roster, also winning the Women's Tag Team Championship later in her career. She has won both RAW and SmackDown Women's championships six times each, which is a record.

Given how things are going for Charlotte Flair currently, it will not take much time for her to break her father's legendary record.

#5 Batista

This 6 time world champion had nothing to do with the indies

Batista is a legend in the wrestling world today despite an unceremonious start in the business. He tried out in the WCW power plant, but was told he would never make it. WWE took a chance with him, sending him to OVW, and the wrestling world hasn’t been the same ever since.

He surprised one and all backstage by proving his detractors wrong with a Hall of Fame-worthy career and an enviable position in Hollywood.

#4 Chad Gable

Chad Gable is having a good time on RAW

Today’s he’s part of the Alpha Academy, one of the most entertaining acts in WWE. But the former Olympian is a 100% pure homegrown WWE superstar.

He signed to NXT after his stint at the Olympics, convincing Jason Jordan to join him to form American Alpha. The team made waves by becoming NXT Tag Team Champions on WrestleMania weekend (at NXT Takeover: Dallas).

Gable has taken the role of a tag-team specialist, having worked alongside Jason Jordan, Bobby Roode, Shelton Benjamin, and Otis. Recently, he has been able to find his stride as a specimen who has excelled in both academics and wrestling, which has done wonders for the former Olympian.

#3 Kurt Angle

Intensity. Integrity. Intelligence. Indi...no, no Indies.

From one Olympian to another, Kurt Angle began wrestling in WWE’s Power Pro Wrestling developmental territory in 1998. The Olympic Gold Medalist is regarded as one of the most technical wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle.

One of the few superstars to become a Grand Slam Champion, Angle’s fights with Brock Lesnar in early 2000s were memorable to say the least. He became a Hall of Famer in 2017, headlining the class. Angle's retirement match saw him lose to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

#2 Roman Reigns

One of the main reasons that Roman Reigns was booed out of the building all the time was because he did not pay his dues in the independents. Before his wrestling stint, Reigns was a footballer with the NFL and the CFL. He would become one of the most hated wrestlers in wrestling history, main eventing WrestleMania six times.

The unthinkable happened at the end of SummerSlam 2021 when Roman Reigns returned after a hiatus as a heel. Since then, The Tribal Chief has truly been operating in God mode, delivering one great rivalry after another. It doesn't seem that the Undisputed Universal Champion will be losing either of his championships soon.

#1 The Rock

Finally The Rock has come... but not from the indies

The Rock is perhaps the biggest superstar in wrestling history, aside from being a major Hollywood star. After a promising football career, The Rock expressed his desire to be a WWE superstar to his legendary father ‘Rocky Miavia’.

Following this, Pat Patterson offered him several dark matches before Dwayne made his debut as Rocky Miavia. Soon, The Rock was cooking, and wrestling would never be the same.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Staff Editor