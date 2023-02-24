10 best WWE documentaries of all time

WWE has rolled out many gripping storylines over the years that have culminated in awesome matches. However, it’s not just the in-ring narrative that the promotion is putting out.

They too have released numerous documentaries as they have tackled various areas of the pro-wrestling scene. The promotion has covered stories of superstars, controversial matches, and even their rival promotions.

However, WWE documentaries are already becoming a rarity. The company is focusing more on producing content for its streaming service. However, fans can still catch some amazing docuseries that is WWE producing after partnering with Peacock. Another thing worth noting is the fact that in this day and age, fans are aware of what’s happening behind the titantron.

On that note, here's a look at the 10 best documentaries the promotion has ever released.

#10. The Monday Night War: WWE vs. WCW

The Monday Night War was indeed one of the most exciting times in the world of pro wrestling, as it featured a collision between the two wrestling behemoths of the 90s.

Fans of old saw the rise of wrestling greats like Goldberg, nWo, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock. In line with this, the competition between these two promotions at the time led to WWE entering the Attitude Era and WCW bowing out.

The 20-part docuseries was released in 2014 and featured clips from the two promotions, including the folks who were part of this well-known rivalry.

#9. Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes

Releasing in 2021, the Two Dudes With Attitude installment of the Untold docuseries showcased Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash’s lifelong friendship. It also touched on the pair’s memorable moments, including their iconic WrestleMania XI match, championship reigns, and even the infamous1996 incident dubbed the Curtain Call.

This episode of Untold sure is worth the watch.

#8. My Way: The Life And Legacy Of Pat Patterson

Another documentary that was released by WWE in 2021 was the one narrating the life story of the promotion’s legend, Pat Patterson.

For those unaware, Patterson was the inaugural WWE Intercontinental Champion and the one who came up with the 30-man/woman brawl known today as the Royal Rumble. The Hall of Famer has contributed substantially to making the promotion what it is today. To that end, it is fitting to pay tribute to one of the promotion’s chief architects.

#7. Holy Grail: The Search For WWE’s Infamous Lost Match

In 2019, WWE rolled out a documentary that featured a match between WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and Tom Magee. The 1986 match between the two was taped, though this was not televised at the time. It was initially thought to have been lost within WWE’s archives until it was found years later.

Magee was one of those wrestlers who was believed to be the next big thing in sports entertainment. It also tackled what could have been for Magee if he pursued a career in pro wrestling. Both Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson were very impressed with Magee’s work back then. At one point, they even felt that they’d already found their next Hulk Hogan. Check out the documentary to find out what happened next.

#6. Ruthless Aggression

The 2020 documentary, Ruthless Aggression is a five-part docuseries featuring the rise of superstars like John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, and Brock Lesnar. It also narrated what the company delved into after the closure of its rival promotions (WCW and ECW) and its decoupling from its controversy-stricken timeline that is known as The Attitude Era.

#5. The Rise & Fall of ECW in 2004

Broken WetAfros @WetAfros 74. The Rise and Fall of ECW 74. The Rise and Fall of ECW https://t.co/lzMY8oZ7mQ

ECW is arguably one of WWE’s toughest competitors, as it features matches that live up to its name. The promotion’s edgy presentation has definitely put the Stamford-based promotion on notice thanks to Paul Heyman’s leadership, who was the president of the Philadelphia-based promotion.

Folks who are not aware of ECW’s existence can check this out as it details the inner foundation of how the promotion worked during its peak until its eventual demise.

#4. The Undertaker: The Last Ride

The Undertaker: The Last Ride in 2020 focused on The Deadman’s final day leading to his retirement. The documentary also showcased the legendary superstar and his portrayal of such an iconic in-ring persona.

It also delved into The Undertaker’s passion and love for pro-wrestling, including his bond with the promotion’s founder, Vince McMahon. It's a must-watch for every ‘Taker fan out there.

#3. For All Mankind: The Life & Career of Mick Foley

This documentary featuring the legend Mick Foley was released in 2013.

It focused on Foley’s over-the-top wrestling career all the way from his roots to being a main eventer. The Hall of Famer may have taken on several personas during his run within the promotion, but the level of how hardcore he performed has left a mark on the industry.

#2. WWE Breaking Ground

The WWE Breaking Ground documentary was released in 2015 with 10 episodes. It featured the company’s groundwork in terms of how they helped upcoming stars in both their Performance Center and developmental brand, NXT. It also showcased talent alongside their success stories and trainees who failed to make the cut.

#1. Hitman Hart: Wrestling with Shadows

Hitman Hart: Wrestling with Shadows is a 1998 documentary where it featured Bret Hart’s final year with then-WWF. It detailed what really went down during the momentous and infamous events that occurred when the Hitman was with the promotion.

One of its highlights was Hart having secretly recorded his backstage conversation with Vince McMahon. The documentary also showed the aftermath of the controversial Survivor Series match between him and Shawn Michaels that went down to infamy as the 'Montreal Screwjob.'

Poll : 0 votes