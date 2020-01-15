10 Best WWE Instagram photos of the week (January 15, 2020)

Jan 15, 2020

WWE Superstars love Instagram!

WWE Superstars love using Instagram to share the tiny tidbits of their day with their super enthusiastic fans. We are halfway through the first month of 2020 and with Royal Rumble just around the corner, the Superstars are highly active on Social Media.

To save you the time and pain of checking all the accounts, we present to you the 10 best WWE photos of the week. Check out what your favorite Superstars have been doing!

#10 'Queen' Cathy

Cathy Kelley has been one of the brightest talents when it comes to interviews and backstage segments. While we don't see her often on the main roster, you can catch her on NXT or WWE's exclusive videos after RAW and SmackDown.

#9 We are NXT!

This past week, NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool won the hearts of the online wrestling community with an amazing show. WWE COO and lead producer of the Black and Gold brand, Triple H, was present at the arena, and I'm sure he's a proud man!

#8 The AWESOME Dad!

Ever since the birth of his daughter, The Miz is a changed man. The A-Lister recently shared this beautiful picture with his cute little girl. He's an AWESOME dad!

#7 The Goddess

Alexa Bliss has a fanbase unlike any other WWE Superstar, and she makes sure to entertain us all with her notorious Instagram posts every now and then. Go ahead, turn your phones upside down and check this one out!

#6 The new follower

This past week on RAW, Seth Rollins made another shocking addition to his power-packed group as Buddy Murphy joined forces with the Monday Night Messiah! Where do you think this alliance is heading?

#5 A tribute to a Legend

Japanese wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger bid adieu to his 35-year wrestling career at the recently concluded Wrestle Kingdom 14. Former NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa gave the legend a fitting tribute through this post.

#4 Star-studded movie premiere

WWE Superstars and popular couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins met 16-time World Champion John Cena at the premiere of his new movie, Dolittle. The Man had high praises for the Champ... and her deadly outfit!

#3 A 'young' Renee

Renee Young has had a wonderful career with WWE. Currently hosting WWE Backstage on FOX, she recently posted this throwback picture of herself. Pretty, ain't she?

#2 The best women's division in the business?

Even after Superstars constantly being called-up to the main roster, the women's division of NXT is looking stronger than ever before. With Rhea Ripley as the NXT Women's champion, who could dethrone her?

#1 Andrade with a Royal barber

WWE United States Champion Andrade is a lucky man! His relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Charlotte has been a talking point for their fans. The recently engaged couple love sharing their pictures on Instagram. Check out this latest one!