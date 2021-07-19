10 big WWE feuds that can start on RAW & SmackDown after Money in the Bank 2021 – John Cena and Roman Reigns meet again, Finn Balor makes epic return

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 is finally in the history books. The night saw Big E and Nikki A.S.H. win the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank contracts, respectively. WWE fans were also treated to an epic return following the main event. It was a solid pay-per-view, and now, the promotion will direct all its attention towards SummerSlam, which is scheduled to take place next month.

Here, we look at 10 major feuds that can be developed on WWE RAW & SmackDown after Money in the Bank 2021.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. John Cena (WWE SmackDown)

John Cena can target Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Edge at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. Their title bout accounted for an excellent main event. Following the match, Reigns demanded WWE Universe to “acknowledge him,” but there was a big surprise store for The Tribal Chief. His celebrations were cut short when John Cena’s music hit, and out came the 16-time world champion.

WWE fans welcomed Cena with a thunderous pop as he made his way to the ring, where Reigns stood in complete shock. He then addressed the live audience and shared how different it felt to receive a positive reaction from the crowd. Soon after that, John Cena confirmed that he has returned, intending to regularly appear in WWE.

It is expected that Cena and Reigns will engage in a title feud to set up a big match at SummerSlam. The wrestling fraternity’s reaction to the former’s return is more than enough to prove the hype surrounding this much-anticipated match. Reigns will look forward to getting the better of Cena again. On the other hand, John Cena will have the opportunity to win another world title and surpass Ric Flair’s record.

We could see the feud kickstart as early as WWE SmackDown this week. But before that, John Cena is scheduled to make an appearance on RAW tonight. It will be exciting to see what he has to say about his WWE return, and hopefully, we pick up a hint or two about his potential SummerSlam opponent.

#2 Seth Rollins vs. Edge (WWE SmackDown)

Seth Rollins and Edge could feud next on WWE SmackDown

As mentioned above, WWE Superstar Edge challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank 2021. Although The Rated-R Superstar came close to pinning Roman Reigns, a cunning interference from Seth Rollins ultimately ended up costing him the title match. Both superstars then engaged in a brawl on their way out of the arena.

We expect to see Edge and Rollins face each other in an intense feud on WWE SmackDown. The Architect was unhappy when Edge got another shot at the Universal Championship. Things got worse when he couldn’t win the Money in the Bank match either.

A frustrated Rollins then argued that he is "next in line" to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, taking it upon himself to remove Edge from the title picture.

STFU! GRANDPA EDGE DOESN’T DO ANYTHING BETTER THAN ME! LOSER STUPID SHOW LOSERS! https://t.co/p7X4xiiIu0 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 15, 2021

This obviously didn’t sit well with The Rated-R Superstar, who viciously attacked Rollins after losing at Money in the Bank. Both superstars will now look to settle the score on WWE SmackDown. We could see them building up towards a match at SummerSlam. This would help keep Rollins occupied while Roman Reigns is involved in a feud with John Cena.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das