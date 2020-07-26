What are WWE Superstars? Vince McMahon would probably list a glossary of terms but in reality, most wrestling fans recognize as larger-than-life characters and more importantly, that they are skin to real-life superheroes.

WWE Superstars are like real-life Superheroes

Hulk Hogan would certainly qualify, as in the 80s, he was that and so much more. In a recent interview, Edge recalled seeing him for the first time and thinking that this was Thor and The Incredible Hulk come to life. The experience is different for many, but the effect seems to be the same.

With superheroes in the 21st Century now being a regular feature on television and movies, it makes sense that they would either cast wrestlers in suppporting or lead roles. A clear example of this is the casting of The Rock in Black Adam. Once released, it will mark the debut of The Great One in the DCEU.

Batista has found great success as Drax in the Marvel Universe and John Cena will be seen in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. With that said, the recent success stories of WWE Superstars started a long time ago and laid the groundwork for them becoming essential elements in these fantastical worlds.

Moreover, Science Fiction tends to favor an occurrence by WWE Superstars whether it would be The Rock in Star Trek: Voyager or other star in small roles in big budget films. The greater point is their presence either elevates a production or adds value to it in more ways than one.

Here are 10 fascinating WWE cameos in Sci-fi or Superhero movies and TV shows.

#9Eve Torres in Supergirl (2016)

An interesting departure for Eve Torres (Pic Source: ComicBook.com)

Eve Torres was a 3-time WWE Divas Champion and had some memorable moments during her time with the company. Most notably was her spot during the John Cena and Zack Ryder storyline.

Since her 'apparent retirement' as an in-ring performer from WWE, Eve Torres has been married to Rener Gracie, member of the famous Gracie Family. She now has 2 children with him.

Torres has acted in a few films and was lucky enough to land the role of Maxima in the hit DC Comics show, Supergirl. In an interview, Torres didn't audition for the role and said:

"I had worked with co-executive producer Larry Teng on El Rey’s “Matador,” and Maxima was a role that they were looking for an actress that fit a certain type and I just fit that type."

It's fair to say that Eve Torres performed fairly well in her limited screentime in the episode.