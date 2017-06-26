10 Intense WWE matches that surprised fans

10 instances when WWE seemed far too real.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2017, 14:36 IST

That certainly isn’t PG

If you’re a professional wrestling fan, you’ve most likely heard the age-old “you do know it’s fake, right?” many times over the years. Of course, a lot of fans respond in anger, but others just laugh it off – knowing deep down that the trials and tribulations that these athletes go through supersede the majority of other sports.

Plus, the people who ridicule this form of sports entertainment have clearly never seen any of the matches we’re about to list. From hardcore bouts to matches that really weren’t supposed to go in the direction that they did, some of these contests had people legitimately hiding behind their sofas for fear of what was about to happen next.

Some of the death-defying stunts that feature here are truly breathtaking, however, there are a few matches that don’t include that kind of thing at all. Some of these wars were ‘surprising’ more so for the emotional factor than the physical, with the WWE Universe crying tears of either joy or sadness upon witnessing the match.

That alone should let you know what you’re in for. So with that being said, here are 10 WWE matches that were far too real.

#1 Eddie Guerrero vs. JBL – Judgement Day 2004

Latino Heat bladed too deeply for this one

When Eddie Guerrero finally captured the WWE Championship, it was a memorable moment for him, the fans in attendance, and everyone watching around the world. Following the win at No Way Out, his eventual title reign itself was actually quite solid – until Mr Momentum Killer himself, JBL, stepped up to the plate.

In the first big title clash between the two bitter enemies, Eddie took a fairly vicious chair shot to the head. Unfortunately, Latino Heat bladed too deeply, which caused the champ to bleed profusely throughout the remainder of the match.

The canvas turned red and it soon became evident that there was a big, big problem.