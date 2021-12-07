10 lesser-known friendships between WWE Superstars

WWE Superstars spend hours training and traveling together on the road. Spending time away from family is never easy, and many WWE Superstars look towards others to provide them with some support.

Over the years, many current and former superstars have formed some great relationships and friendships. The bond many superstars share has helped them get through tough times and schedules.

Many fans are well aware of the friendship between superstars like Bayley and Sasha Banks. However, there are many lesser-known friendships that fans have only gotten to know about through interviews and social media.

With that being said, check out the 10 lesser-known friendships between some current and former WWE Superstars.

#10. Sami Zayn and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Sami Zayn has been playing a great heel character in WWE for some time now. He comes across as one of the most hated characters on television. However, Zayn has made some great friends while working on the road over the years.

Many fans are already aware of Zayn and Kevin Owens’ friendship. Another superstar who is very close to The Great Liberator is Becky Lynch.

The Irish Lass and Zayn worked together in WWE NXT for some time. The two praised each other on many occasions and shared a few posts over social media. That’s not all, as Lynch and her fiancee Seth Rollins have even visited Sami Zayn’s home.

It’s great to see how three of the current top superstars in WWE get along well together backstage.

#9. WWE veterans Triple H and Sheamus

Many new WWE Superstars have regularly spoken about how Triple H has been a friend and mentor to them behind the scenes. One superstar who greatly benefited from Triple H’s friendship is former WWE Champion Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior has revealed how Triple H helped him out early in his career and the two became close friends.

“When I first started, Triple H was there, and he took me under his wing. We went on a tour of Australia... He said, you don't know anybody, so if you want to go to the gym and work out, I can watch your matches and give you any feedback, and I was blown away.” said Sheamus

The two men have formed a special bond backstage even though they haven’t spoken about it in public too much.

