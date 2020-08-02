10 memorable Double Champs in WWE

Double champions have always been a thing in WWE, and lately, we seem to have had more than ever. The most recent WWE superstar to hold multiple titles at once is Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, who snatched the RAW Women's Championship title away from Asuka in a controversial win to become the latest double champ. Over in NXT, Keith Lee recently did the double but has relinquished the North American Championship to open up more opportunities for the rest of the roster.

Over the years, we have seen many stars hold more than one belt. Some reigns were more memorable than others, but the concept of one performer holding multiple titles is always something that gets the fans talking.

This list will take a look at some of the most memorable double champions in WWE. In some cases, crowning double champions is used to unify titles - only taking into account those who held two different championships.

#10 Batista

Batista and Rey Mysterio

Batista had one double championship reign in his career, winning the WWE Tag Team Championship when he partnered with Rey Mysterio, not long after defeating Triple H to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 21.

In 2005, Batista was a one-quarter of the stable Evolution. Fans noticed subtle moments between The Animal and his stable-mates, for example, when he disapproved of Triple H and Ric Flair's attacks on other members of the roster.

The rivalry ramped up with Batista fresh from his Royal Rumble win, challenged his supposed ally, for the WWE World Heavyweight Title, and cemented the feud by power-bombing The Game through the table during the contract signing. The rivalry between the pair dominated the road the WrestleMania that year.

Batista was victorious at WrestleMania and shortly after was drafted to SmackDown, where he formed a bond with Rey Mysterio, pairing up with him to beat Big Show and Kane.

Later that year, the unlikely pairing became WWE Tag Team Champions after overpowering MNM, a win which they dedicated to their recently passed friend, Eddie Guerrero.

Unfortunately, this reign was short-lived, as two weeks later Mark Henry helped MNM win back the championships on an episode of SmackDown. Although Batista's period as a double champion was not the longest on this list, it was a memorable time.