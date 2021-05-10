10 pro wrestling feuds between people who really didn't like each other

Sometimes, wrestlers don't like each other outside the ring as well as inside of it

In the world of professional wrestling, all but the youngest of fans realize that they are watching a scripted entertainment form.

Even when Dean Ambrose uses a steel chair to pummel Seth Rollins, the fans know that they are performers working an angle together, and that their rivalry is for show. However, there have been occasions when the two athletes involved in a storyline legitimately didn't like each other.

Sometimes this is unavoidable--after all, you're not likely to get along with every single person you work with, and most wrestling promotions have a vast roster. But that's not to say that promoters haven't willfully put two people who they knew didn't like each other into an angle in hopes it would make the storyline feel more 'intense.'

Here are ten times pro wrestlers who didn't like each other were put into an angle together.

#1: Shawn Michaels and Bret "Hitman" Hart.

Bret Hitman Hart and Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania XII

Back in the 1980s during WWE's classic era, the vast majority of major stars were very large men. Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Ravishing Rick Rude and Ultimate Warrior were all massive, and in the case of the last three, extremely chiseled specimens of humanity.

But after Hogan's departure, the WWE made the decision to give smaller athletes a chance. Bret Hart was split from his partner Jim Neidhart and became a babyface, winning, first, the Intercontinental championship and then the World title.

A few years later, Shawn Michaels also split from his tag team partner Marty Jannetty and won the Intercontinental championship. The classic Iron Man match between the two men at Wrestlemania XII is still held up as one of the finest examples of technical wrestling ever seen.

But even though HBK and the Hitman made beautiful music together in the ring, they had real-life beef with each other.

Why they didn't like each other: First and foremost, there was a classic clash of personalities. HBK was almost as cocky outside the ring as he was inside of it, whereas Bret was more of a traditionalist who believed no one was bigger than the business. Hart thought that HBK set a bad example by posing in Playgirl magazine, whereas Shawn Michaels believed that Hart was full of himself and a hypocrite. Their hatred boiled over after the Montreal Screwjob, but years later they actually reconciled in the ring live on Raw. These days they seem to have buried the hatchet, but during their tenure in the WWE, the duo couldn't stand the sight of each other.

The WWE management also had a huge role to play in this feud between two of their biggest legends which helped amplify their rivalry to new heights.

