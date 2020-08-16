10 Real-life WWE stories we learned this week: 2-time Champion set to return, Hall of Famer takes shot at Roman Reigns

On-screen, this week’s WWE shows revolved around the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view, with Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship) and Bayley vs. Asuka (SmackDown Women’s Championship) among the matches that have been added to the event.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes this week, it was revealed that a two-time WWE United States Champion is set to return after a six-month absence from in-ring competition.

We also found out that Goldberg did not take kindly to a comment that Roman Reigns made about him in January 2020, while Erick Rowan gave an insight into a bizarre idea that almost saw him undergo a makeover to look like Daniel Bryan.

In this article, let’s take a look at the full details behind those stories, plus seven others, as we count down 10 of the most interesting real-life stories that have been revealed about WWE Superstars and storylines this week.

#10 Update on Samoa Joe’s WWE in-ring future

Samoa Joe has been a member of the WWE RAW commentary team for most of the last eight months, but recent developments on Monday nights have suggested that he could align with Dominik and Rey Mysterio in their battle against Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Another WWE Superstar, MVP, told Newsweek earlier this week that, from what he understands, Joe is going to return to in-ring action again.

Apollo Crews’ current rival said he has been good friends with Joe for many years, but they have never faced each other in a one-on-one match.

With Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin now by his side, MVP added that he would feel confident about facing Joe, even though The Samoan Submission Machine would not be fazed by the presence of his fellow Hurt Business members.

#9 Goldberg’s honest thoughts on Roman Reigns’ shot at him

Six weeks before WWE announced their WrestleMania 36 match-that-never-was, Roman Reigns took a dig at Goldberg on Twitter for accidentally cutting his head open before some of his WWE matches and segments.

Speaking to professional strongman Robert Oberst in an interview on the American Monster Productions YouTube channel, Goldberg called Reigns a “joke” for what he said and explained that he needed to headbutt doors to get in character before he went out to the ring.