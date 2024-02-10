10 Samoan wrestlers who aren't related to Roman Reigns or The Rock

Roman Reigns and The Rock are just a couple of the wrestlers who hail from the legendary Anoa'i family, but their bloodline doesn't end there, and they even have relatives outside of WWE.

The Anoa'i clan has become a dynasty in professional wrestling. Some of the current stars related to The Rock and Roman Reigns are The Usos, Tamina, Solo Sikoa, Ava, Naomi, and more. Legends like Rikishi, Yokozuna, and Umaga are are also part of the family. Due to their extensive lineage, some fans would get a few wrestlers confused as being part of the family.

For this list, we will look at 10 Samoan wrestlers who are not related to Roman Reigns or The Rock.

#10. Dakota Kai is close with an Anoa'i family

One wrestler that many fans forget is Samoan is Dakota Kai, but she has showcased her heritage as many times as she can. An instance was during WrestleMania 39 where she wore a lei prepared by Tamina, whom she has a close relationship with.

Dakota, real name Cheree Georgina Crowley, is a New Zealander wrestler of Irish and Samoan descent. Her mother is from the Samoan village of Lepea on the island of Upolu.

#9. Fans may be surprised Samoa Joe is not related to Roman Reigns or The Rock

One wrestler that many fans initially thought was related to Roman Reigns and The Rock is Samoa Joe. The three of them have the same heritage, grit, and power. However, that's where the comparisons end.

Nuufolau Joel "Joe" Seanoa was born in California and, as a kid, performed in a Polynesian dance troupe called Tiare Productions founded by his parents. He previously wrestled in WWE but is currently signed with AEW, where he holds the company's World Championship.

#8. Xyon Quinn also has Samoan heritage

Xyon Quinn is a WWE star who is still on the journey of building his brand in WWE. Aside from wrestling, some may know him as a former professional rugby league footballer from 2009 until 2017.

His real name is Daniel Sean Vidot, and he was born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Although he is of Samoan and Irish descent, he is not related to Roman Reigns and The Rock.

#7. Bronson Reed is interested in joining Roman Reigns

Bronson Reed may not be utilized much as of this writing, but he still possesses the same intense and dominant in-ring style that many fear him for. While little is known regarding the early life of Bronson, certainly, he is not part of the Anoa'i family.

Jermaine Haley was born in Adelaide, Australia, and is of Samoan descent. Although he is not related to Roman Reigns, the RAW star previously expressed interest in aligning with The Bloodline.

#6. Former WWE star Vanessa Borne has Samoan roots

Fans who watched NXT in 2017 may remember former WWE star Vanessa Borne, who now goes by her real name, Danielle Kamela. After her release in 2021, she had a short stint with AEW.

She was born in Arizona and is of Samoan, Chinese, German, and Irish descent. She has worked as a Fox Sports Arizona presenter, a dancer for the NBA's Phoenix Suns, and a cheerleader for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.

#5. Toa Liona hasn't wrestled in WWE

One Samoan wrestler who hasn't wrestled in WWE but did so in other companies is Bruce Orlando Leaupepe, best known as Toa Liona. He is currently part of AEW and has put in work for both ROH and NJPW.

Liona is of Samoan and Puerto Rican descent. Like most people on this list, little is known regarding his family and parents, but he is not related to Roman Reigns and The Rock.

#4. Reka Tehaka was seen backstage in RAW and SmackDown

One up-and-coming Samoan wrestler wrestling fans should look out for is Reka Tehaka. However, since she is new, not much is known about her other than the fact that she is Samoan as well.

She wrestled for promotions like Respect Women's Wrestling, then briefly competed for AEW during Dark and Dark: Elevation. She was previously signed to Women of Wrestling but announced her departure in January 2024.

#3. Sonny Siaki aligned with a real-life Anoa'i member

One star who had a brief run in WWE was Sonny Siaki from 2005 until 2007, when he was assigned to Deep South Wrestling. During this run, he teamed with Manu as part of The Samoan Fight Club. He was released in 2007 and retired two years later after donating his kidney to his brother.

Sonny and his family moved to Hawaii and then California before settling in North Carolina. Although he is not related to Roman Reigns and The Rock, it's interesting that Siaki still had connections with the family.

#2. Hudson Hulk is no stranger to The Rock

One Samoan wrestler fans may not be familiar with is Hudson Hulk, as he mainly wrestles in Australia. He appeared in Australian Wrestling Entertainment, Lethal City Wrestling, Vulcan Championship Wrestling, and more. However, he still has some connections with The Rock.

Aside from wrestling, he is also an actor. Most notably, he played Peter Maivia on NBC's Young Rock series. However, that's where the connection ends with The Samoan Hercules and the Anoa'i family.

#1. Mortar wanted a different approach to her culture

Another star that wrestling fans may not be that familiar with is Mortar, a Polynesian Australian wrestler. In an interview with Wrestling Junkies, she noted that she got into wrestling because of her father and wanted to do something other Polynesians don't normally do, which is wrestling. She also noted that although her mother was scared, she was very supportive of her career.

