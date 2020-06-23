10 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Major change in Edge's character revealed, 20-year veteran quietly turns heel and aligns with Lana (June 22nd, 2020)

Monday Night RAW saw 4 Championship matches and one title change.

RAW also saw the start of some exciting new rivalries!

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A Championship edition of Monday Night RAW

Welcome to this special "Championship edition" of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was a great episode filled with three advertised Championship matches, but we ended up with four title matches as Akira Tozawa faced (and defeated) R-Truth to win the 24/7 Championship, thanks to a little assistance, of course.

Since that was more of a comedy bit, we're not going to be focusing much on that. However, it was an action-packed episode from start to finish, with many new rivalries, a few confirmed matches for Extreme Rules 2020, and quite a few unexpected moments as well.

The episode was fantastic in terms of storyline progression and Extreme Rules is already looking like it's going to be a stacked PPV. Add to the fact that no stipulations have been announced, it means that things are likely to get more exciting.

While we weren't confident how the post-Paul Heyman era on RAW would be, things are shaping up nicely. Now, all that's required is overall consistency every week. Let's jump right into this episode of RAW!

#10. What's brewing with Edge on RAW?

A return to older ways?

Edge was rumored to be out for the rest of the year following surgery to fix a torn tricep. The injury was confirmed by WWE, but think about this - when does WWE emphasize so much on an injury that they bring a superstar back to RAW or SmackDown?

Advertisement

Normally, an injury means a quiet disappearance from WWE programming, which is what they would have done with Edge had the injury been as serious as they claimed. We're not outright saying that Edge's injury is a part of the storyline, but we believe that it's been played upon and slightly exaggerated to build anticipation to the third and inevitable trilogy match against Randy Orton.

"You woke up the side of me that will sink to ANY level to get what he wants."



We haven't seen THIS @EdgeRatedR in a very ... long ... time. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/p6zLFz4cmd — WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2020

What was most notable about the promo was how Edge seemed to indicate that he's fading away from his "old grit" character and is returning to his most iconic role - The Rated-R Superstar.

We haven't gotten a taste of the "Rated-R Superstar" since he returned to WWE, but it looks like that's the side of Edge we're going to get. On another note, we urge you to check out Edge's promo on RAW if you haven't seen it already. It's the perfect example of an intense promo done right and it's clear as to just how superior he is to everyone else on the roster in that department.

1 / 10 NEXT