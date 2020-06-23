WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 5 better title opponents for Drew McIntyre than Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler is the official WWE Championship match for Extreme Rules 2020

While Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler have a history together, there are better opponents.

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Dolph Ziggler came back to take what he thinks he's "owed"

Drew McIntyre's reign as WWE Champion is certainly going to be an interesting one and what seems to be all but certain is that he's going to walk into SummerSlam as the WWE Champion. Why? Because his opponent is Dolph Ziggler - a man with whom he has a history.

You can take credit for whatever you want brother...especially what Big Daddy Claymore does to you at #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/6qHWKqbkwM — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 23, 2020

This history, of course, refers to the night after WrestleMania 34 in 2018, where Dolph Ziggler brought Drew McIntyre back to RAW after four years and forged an alliance that lasted till the end of the year. They were Tag Team Champions as well, but that was more of a "prop" in their storyline.

Either way, Ziggler jumped ship from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW and told Drew McIntyre that he was "owed" a title shot. The Scotsman, being the fighting champion that he is, accepted his challenge and set up a match for Extreme Rules.

While Riju Dasgupta has covered the reasons behind Ziggler being Drew McIntyre's opponent, I'd like to focus on five superstars who we feel are better-suited opponents for Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules 2020.

#5. Mustafa Ali takes on Drew McIntyre

Mustafa Ali quietly moved to RAW

Advertisement

Mustafa Ali might be a surprising name on this list, but hear me out. He was rumored to be the Mystery Hacker on SmackDown, an angle that could be on hold or has been canceled. If you're thinking that Ali isn't ready for the WWE title picture, we must remember that just early last year, he was in a position to challenge for the WWE Championship (and even did so at Fastlane) before losing out.

WWE should ideally have taken the hacker angle to Monday Night RAW in an interesting way to bring Ali into the fray. While it's hard to imagine him being a heel, anything is possible in WWE.

Ali would have been a perfect opponent for Drew McIntyre in the ring as the "big man-little man" dynamic tends to work well. Moreover, McIntyre's run as WWE Champion has seen two great title defenses so far against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

He's had a string of solid matches and we would expect him to have his best one yet against Ali. Either way, it appears as though Ali might resume his regular babyface role. But a match against Drew McIntyre would have been great, even if it weren't in the main event of the PPV.

McIntyre vs Ziggler doesn't appear to be the main event of the PPV either.

1 / 5 NEXT