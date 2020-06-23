WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Dolph Ziggler is Drew McIntyre's next opponent for the WWE Championship

Here is the real reason why Drew McIntyre was confronted by Dolph Ziggler on RAW.

Why is Drew McIntyre facing Dolph Ziggler and not a more established opponent?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler is the match for Extreme Rules 2020

RAW has started with a bang already and I'm writing this article midway through the show. We had all heard that Dolph Ziggler would be the man traded to RAW in AJ Styles' place, and this was confirmed when he confronted Drew McIntyre, his former partner.

A match between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler would get confirmed for Extreme Rules on RAW and we also learned that the other name traded to RAW is a certain Robert Roode. But why was Dolph Ziggler moved to RAW and immediately placed in the WWE Championship picture, taking on Drew McIntyre who has been on fire lately?

I think I have the answer and I will explain the same across 5 points in this article.

#5 The history between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler on WWE RAW

You can take credit for whatever you want brother...especially what Big Daddy Claymore does to you at #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/6qHWKqbkwM — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 23, 2020

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE a few years ago and was a part of the NXT brand where he climbed all the way to the top of the food chain becoming the NXT Champion. But when he came to WWE RAW, he was paired with Dolph Ziggler.

Well, the whole Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre partnership was justified by saying that the two men felt that the locker room had grown rather complacent.

Advertisement

Now, the two men have their entire history to fall back upon and one can see how WWE makes use of the history between two men to tell stories very often (case in point, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman). Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre can go back in time and use elements from their time together in order to tell a compelling story between the men.

And maybe Robert Roode can get involved in the mix too, to make things a lot more interesting.

1 / 5 NEXT