10 times Reddit thought Sami Zayn was cringe

Sami Zayn is one of the most heavily featured stars in World Wrestling Entertainment today. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has also become one of the most beloved superstars.

A quick glance at social media will show how beloved the Canadian wrestler is. When the talented superstar interrupts a promo, he receives a thunderous reaction from the crowd similar to that of Kramer entering a scene in Seinfeld.

Despite his immense popularity and talent, Zayn is still a public figure and has his share of critics. Wrestling personalities, including Jim Cornette, have been critical of the former NXT Champion in the past, and some fans have been as well.

Reddit, a popular online community among wrestling fans, often discusses the best and worst of professional wrestling. While you'll find many Redditors singing Zayn's praises, some are far less complimentary. Several fans even believe that he is cringey.

This article takes a look at ten times Reddit thought Sami Zayn was cringe or otherwise critiqued the popular star.

One fan thinks Sami Zayn is a cringe wrestler following praise from Kayla Braxton, while others just don't seem to like him at all

Kayla Braxton is one of WWE's backstage interviewers and hosts. The popular personality has had a fantastic on-screen dynamic with Sami Zayn for many years. Despite their in-character differences, Braxton recently went out of her way to praise Zayn during an interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

While most fans seem to agree with her opinion, some don't. One Redditor believes Sami is a "cringe wrestler."

Another Redditor recently came up with an odd, albeit unique, insult for the former Intercontinental Champion. The user stated:

"Sami has such a crusty dusty a** he’s trash."

Meanwhile, other fans don't seem to like Zayn's unique look. Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, and Hannibal are three wrestling personalities who often struggle to see past Sami's appearance to appreciate his immense talent. One fan felt similarly, noting that The Honorary Uce looks like their neighbor.

While some see Sami Zayn's appearance with a negative lens, an alternative viewpoint is that he stands out from the rest of the crowd because of how different he looks. When Sami Zayn stands alongside The Bloodline, he absolutely makes himself stand out, even without saying a word.

Some fans believe the business was negatively affected by his match with Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania earlier this year

WrestleMania 38 featured numerous memorable moments, including the in-ring return of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the last-ever match of Vince McMahon. Despite those major events, arguably the best-remembered part of the two-night extravaganza was the insane match between Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn.

Their bout featured a giant mouse trap, a giant hand, interference from the Jackass Forever crew, and even pyro. While it was absurd in many ways, fans absolutely adored the bout. Zayn considers it one of the finest things he's done in his career.

However, not everybody agrees. One Redditor implied that the bout was why so many people have stopped watching wrestling.

Another fan believed that the match was unbelievably embarrassing, going as far as to call the bout garbage. While opinions are bound to vary regarding any match or segment in a subjective industry like pro wrestling, the Knoxville-Zayn bout was exceptionally divisive.

Another person believed that the bout wasn't even wrestling, insinuating that the former Intercontinental Champion's match pushed them further away from WWE and towards New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling.

Some believe that if art isn't divisive, it isn't truly an art. If that's the case, there's no denying the impact Sami Zayn has had on the art form of professional wrestling.

There's a belief amongst some fans that the Master Strategist is annoying, and some even prefer Jey Uso

Sami Zayn's constant screentime is typically shared with The Bloodline. Even with the likes of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, Zayn manages to steal the show and the audience's attention.

While many in The Bloodline seem to adore Sami, or at least put up with him, Jey Uso has an on-screen animosity with the Canadian. Many viewers seem to be on The Honorary Uce's side when it comes to their issues, but one fan noted that they're Team Jey because Zayn annoys them.

Another fan understands Jey Uso's issues with The Honorary Uce, believing that Zayn is just a "show." Due to his over-the-top antics and demeanor, some may see him as more of a clown and attention hog than a true member of The Bloodline.

Other fans already feel Zayn's hilarious act has become repetitive. Most fans seem to be eating up the former Intercontinental Champion's act, but not everybody agrees.

Another Redditor thinks Sami Zayn's act is "BS," again showing an understanding of Jey Uso's plight.

While most fans seem to absolutely adore the always-entertaining Sami Zayn, a small minority don't seem to grasp his appeal.

