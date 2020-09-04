In October 2019, then-WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and then-NXT Champion Adam Cole appeared on the first-ever edition of WWE's The Bump. During the conversation, both men spoke about their dream of facing each other for the first time in the WWE ring.

They didn’t have to wait too long, as both men competed against each other on an episode of WWE RAW just a month later, even though the match ended in disqualification for Cole.

However, fans still got a taste of what these two men are capable of doing when they compete against each other, and several other current top WWE Superstars are hopeful of competing against their dream opponent someday too.

While fans want to see ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt take on Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler compete in the ring, the WWE Superstars themselves have completely different dream matches in mind for themselves.

In this article, we will look at the 8 top WWE Superstars who have already named their dream opponents in WWE.

#10 Johnny Gargano & Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Daniel Bryan

Johnny Gargano has been a cornerstone of WWE NXT for three years or so, and the NXT Superstar is regarded as one of the finest performers in WWE.

While several NXT Superstars who arrived at the brand after him have already gone onto RAW or SmackDown, Gargano has preferred to stay in WWE NXT as he calls the brand his real home.

Gargano has a few WWE Superstars in mind as his dream opponents

Man.. @AJStylesOrg is just the best. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 20, 2017

This has kept Gargano from competing against some of the top performers in WWE, and the Superstar himself has spoken about that and which WWE Superstars he dreams of competing against. Gargano spoke with ViBe & Wrestling and stated the following:

"I have my top three. We're going with people outside of NXT and bring them to NXT because I work Wednesday's. I will say top three on my list are Seth Rollins, I will say AJ Styles, and I will say Daniel Bryan," Gargano revealed. "They know where I am on Wednesday's, so if they would like to come to NXT and try their luck against Johnny Wrestling, I would love for those three to come and hang out for a little bit."

While Johnny Wrestling has a few big names on his list, he’d rather have them come over to WWE NXT and face him rather than him moving to RAW or SmackDown.