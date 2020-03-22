10 unexpected WWE headlines that could stun the world in 2020

What news about the futures of Vince McMahon and WWE could stun the pro-wrestling world in 2020?

A retired Superstar returning from injury could be one of the things that could shock the WWE Universe.

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

CM Punk and Vince McMahon

WWE have had quite a few big stories in the last year or so, with the return of some Superstars, massive feuds, as well as unexpected Superstars winning top titles. It's been quite a whirlwind year or so, inside and outside the ring, and it seems that 2020 could be the same.

Edge's return earlier this year, Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship, the incredible feud between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair have all grabbed the headlines over the last year.

With WrestleMania season in full swing and stiff competition from a new rival in AEW, there will be a lot of surprises in store for WWE fans in the months to follow in 2020.

Let's take a look at 10 unexpected WWE headlines that could stun the world in 2020:

#10 Roman Reigns turns heel

Roman Reigns and Goldberg

Roman Reigns is on his way to being projected as the face of WWE once again, after building his way up following his return from fighting leukemia. The Big Dog, who has been on the main roster since 2012, has not quite been a fan favorite over the last few years, as the WWE Universe has felt that he has been pushed ahead of other deserving Superstars.

Reigns was entrusted to take on the role of John Cena in WWE as being the face of the product. While he has done everything that WWE have asked of him, fans don't want him to be at the top of the card all the time.

The Big Dog has always been a babyface, much like Cena (who briefly was a heel at the start of his career), and WWE have not experimented in turning Reigns heel. Reigns is a Superstar that is loved by kids and has good merchandise sales, which could die if he turns heel.

But, if WWE ever pull the trigger to turn him heel, that would be one of their best decisions in recent times, and one that would stun the pro wrestling world.

1 / 10 NEXT