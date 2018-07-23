10 WWE dream matches that you didn't know happened

These dream matches really did happen!

Every year when WrestleMania comes around, WWE fans begin to speculate about which dream matches we could witness at the event.

Earlier in 2018, for example, we saw AJ Styles face Shinsuke Nakamura and Charlotte Flair take on Asuka for the first time in a WWE ring, while The Undertaker vs. John Cena finally happened on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” after a decade of anticipation.

Throughout the years, there have been numerous fantasy match-ups that fans wanted to see but they never came to fruition, including Sting vs. The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan vs. Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin vs. CM Punk.

However, there are also plenty of examples of huge encounters taking place that you might not be aware of, with the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Rock, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan and Trish Stratus facing iconic opponents in lesser-known matches during their careers.

With that in mind, and with special thanks to cagematch.net and their match database for storing the information, we’ve taken a look through the pro wrestling archives to bring you 10 dream matches that you probably didn’t know even happened.

#10 Brock Lesnar vs. Batista

Brock Lesnar and Batista quickly became world champions in WWE

Brock Lesnar and Batista were part of the famous OVW ‘Class of 2002’, which also included John Cena and Randy Orton, so perhaps it’s not a major surprise that they stood across the ring from each other on two occasions in one-on-one matches in their early careers.

Neither of the meetings came at televised main-roster events, though, with WWE never choosing to put the two in a televised storyline during their time on Raw and SmackDown.

The first match saw Batista, then known as Leviathan, defeat Lesnar in OVW in 2001, and then "The Beast" recorded a victory over "The Animal" during a Raw live event in 2003.

Interestingly, the future Hall of Famers joined forces to team up during a dark match before a taping of WWE Jakked in February 2002. However, they were unable to pick up a victory over the menacing team of Spike Dudley & Tazz!

