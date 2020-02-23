5 Blockbuster WWE Superstars who could return to the ring in 2020

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Could we see one of these three Superstars return at the Show of Shows?

Well, it’s WrestleMania season and we’ve already seen several returns in WWE. The Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw the return of the Rated R-Superstar Edge who returned to the ring after 9 long years of absence. He wanted to end his career on his own terms, and now, he will.

These types of returns excite the fans and keep the product engaging. With Edge's shocking arrival, we're all hoping that he's not the only one to come back to the company on the Road to WrestleMania.

Also read: WWE Hall of Famer reveals 2 major reasons why Brock Lesnar headlined his first WrestleMania

While we don’t know which wrestler Vince McMahon might bring next, we can at least speculate the future. With that being said, here are 5 WWE Superstars returns we’ve been waiting to see in 2020. As always, let us know your thoughts about these predicted returns in the comment section below.

Note: We are talking about in-ring returns, rather than on-screen appearances.

#5 Triple H

Triple H hasn't wrestled a single televised match in WWE since losing to Randy Orton at Super ShowDown last year. He is devoting most of his time in NXT; improving the product quality and providing great content to the fans. This is one of the reasons why The Game hasn't wrestled in over 8 months.

Recently, Dave Meltzer updated the wrestling fans with the current WrestleMania 36 lineup. He revealed that Triple H isn't going to wrestle at the show, something we predicted weeks ago in one of the features.

Another note is that as of the most recent lineup, HHH is not scheduled to wrestle on the show, nor is Bill Goldberg or Ronda Rousey.

Advertisement

Some fans have started to miss Triple H in the ring, though. If the company knows this, then they'll try their best to book the King of Kings in a match. Perhaps, he would return as part of the NXT crew rather than as a main roster performer.

1 / 5 NEXT