3 WWE Superstars who will return for WrestleMania and 2 that probably won't

John Cena and AJ Styles

The Road to WrestleMania began with the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WWE presented huge surprises at the show, and overall it was liked by the majority of the fans. Edge’s return after 9 long years and Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble victory provided WWE the momentum they needed going forward to ‘Mania.

We know that the Grandest Stage of Them All is one place that can provide bigger surprises and moments than any of the other shows. Many wrestlers return around January to mid-March to work towards WrestleMania and provide fans, what they call, greater entertainment.

This year as well, many wrestlers are going to return on April 5, while some could miss the show entirely. In this article, we are listing 3 WWE Superstars who will return for WrestleMania and 2 that probably won’t.

#5 Will return for WrestleMania: John Cena

Heard recently that John Cena wants to do something substantial at WrestleMania. More than just an appearance like last year. Cena resides within the Tampa area, seems like this Mania is important to him. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 19, 2019

John Cena has confirmed that he will be appearing at WrestleMania 36, this April.

“I live in Tampa, the event is in Tampa, so I will be there,” said Cena.

His last televised match happened on an episode of RAW in early 2019, where he worked in a Fatal-4-Way match to decide the Universal Championship’s next challenger. He lost the match to Finn Balor and later praised his efforts in the bout. Since then, the 16-time WWE Champion hasn’t fought a match but has made quite a few appearances in the company.

Last year as well, John Cena made a surprising WrestleMania return as the Doctor of Thuganomics against Elias. This year, however, things could be different as Cena has promised to do something we wouldn’t normally expect. What could Cena possibly do at WrestleMania? Will he interrupt another Superstar at the show, or will WWE book him in a match?

