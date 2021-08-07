10 WWE Superstars who headlined consecutive SummerSlam events

Summerslam is one of the big four pay-per-views in WWE's calendar year. Behind WrestleMania and Royal Rumble, this event has always been the setting for some of the biggest matches in company history. Many WWE superstars and legends have headlined this show in back-to-back years.

Dating back to 1988, Summerslam has featured tag team matches, handicap matches, triple threats and fatal four-way matches in the show closers. There have also been World Heavyweight, Universal and WWE Championship titles up for grabs in the main event. Whether it be for gold or never before seen dream matches, the biggest party of the summer has seen it all.

Excluding those four superstars, there has been a who's who of legends featured in the headline contest on this huge stage. In this article, let's take a look at five WWE superstars that have headlined consecutive Summerslam pay-per-view events.

#10 Hulk Hogan (Summerslam 1988 & 1989)

On this day in 1988, the inaugural SummerSlam event was held at Madison Square Garden in New York, City.



Summerslam was created on the back of the success of WrestleMania III and IV. Vince McMahon looked to capitalize on the money-drawing duo known as the Mega Powers. WWE Champion Macho Man Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan were the two top babyfaces in the company. After Savage defeated Ted Dibiase in the main event of WrestleMania IV, they had an evil tag team to be pitted against.

Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase and Andre The Giant devised a plan to get the WWE Championship off of Hulk Hogan, which paid off on Saturday Night's Main Event in January 1988 and caused the tournament at WrestleMania. The two dastardly heels facing off with the two heroes made for a compelling matchup.

With Jesse "The Body" Ventura as the special guest referee, The Mega Powers were victorious over the Mega Bucks. However, the post-match celebration started the build towards The Mega Powers imploding. Macho Man's jealousy over the relationship between Hulk Hogan and Miss Elizabeth led to a main event showdown at WrestleMania V between Savage and Hogan.

Following Hulk Hogan defeating Macho Man in the main event, this would set up another tag team main event at the following year's Summerslam. This time, Macho Man was the Macho King and teamed with a movie villain. Zeus was the antagonist in Hulk Hogan's No Holds Barred movie and aligned with Randy Savage to face Hogan and Brutus Beefcake at the 1989 Summerslam.

Hogan and Beefcake gained the win over Savage and Zeus. Hulk Hogan went on to the main events of the 1991 and 2005 Summerslam pay-per-view events. However, the first two summer stages were headlined by the Immortal One and his former friend.

