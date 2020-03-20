10 WWE Superstars with matches at WrestleMania 36 and their records at the PPV

WrestleMania has been good to some people but not so kind to other stars.

Which stars with big matches this year will improve on their records?

This year's event will be historic.

When you think of the top names from WrestleMania's past, you probably go to Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, the Rock, Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin. But even though those names are some of the most synonymous with success in WWE, they all don't have winning records at the Show of Shows.

Hogan is 8-3-1 while Hart (8-6) and Austin (5-2) also have winning tallies at the event. The Rock was only 6-5 while Michaels (6-11) and even Triple H (10-13) had records well under .500. Just because they were huge names and among the biggest stars of their eras, it didn't always translate into success at the year's biggest PPV.

This year's show has a unique blend of veterans with many appearances (Randy Orton, Undertaker, John Cena) and Superstars from the current generation that are building their resumes. Roman Reigns has ruled the main event over the last five years while Drew McIntyre hopes to join him as an annual main-event star. So which performers with matches on WrestleMania weekend have surprising records and which ones line up with what you would think? Here are the WrestleMania records of 10 WWE stars with matches at this year's Show of Shows.

#10 Roman Reigns (5-2)

The Big Dog

Since he's been posited as the top Superstar in the company, it makes sense that Reigns would have a good record at the biggest show of the year. His losses were mainly to two of his biggest rivals. One was to Seth Rollins when the latter cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 31. The Big Dog also fell to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 when challenging for the Universal Championship.

Outside of those two losses, however, Reigns has been dominant at the Show of Shows. He was victorious with the Shield at the each member's first foray at WrestleMania 30. Reigns would next defeat Triple H at WrestleMania 32 for the WWE Championship while also adding a second loss to the Undertaker's 'Mania resume at WrestleMania 33.

As Reigns was out dealing with Leukemia last year, his match wasn't as high profile as it usually is. He still did face a tough challenge in Drew McIntyre but there was no way that Reigns was losing in his first singles match since returning from his illness.

