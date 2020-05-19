10 WWE vs. AEW dream matches wrestling fans would love to see

Will we ever get to see this match-up in reality?

Last year, there was a big change in the landscape of professional wrestling. A new wrestling promotion named All Elite Wrestling (AEW) arrived in the business and things have not been the same since. Although AEW isn’t big enough to completely take WWE out of business, they have given WWE competition. But in the end, this is great for wrestling fans because they have so much more content to enjoy.

Both AEW and WWE have the world’s best talents. We know WWE has over 150 roster members and the majority of them are on good contracts. AEW doesn’t have this type of depth but certainly has no lack of talent.

WWE vs AEW has become a war now. The fans have chosen one or the other. But what if you didn’t have to make a choice? From a wrestling fan's perspective, imagine that you’re in some sort of dream and we get a huge crossover between these two companies. In this article, we will take a look at the 10 WWE vs AEW dream matches which wrestling fans would love to see.

#10 The Miz Vs. MJF

The Miz and MJF

The Miz has been in WWE for more than a decade now and has achieved a lot of success during his time with the company. He is one of those Superstars who can be a good babyface as well as a good heel. Also, he is excellent on the mic which adds intensity and realism to his character.

MJF, on the other hand, has been shooting for the stars since his debut in AEW. He is just 24 years old and already has the attention of wrestling fans around the world. This has happened majorly because of how he acts. He is the type of heel that no one wants to like and he makes sure of it every time. Just like The Miz, MJF is also excellent on the mic. He has delivered some of the best promos in AEW.

There are many similarities between The Miz and MJF. They have a similar look and a matching body type. Moreover, both of them have great mic skills and this makes their characters feel alike.

A match between these two will be a treat to watch. The quality of wrestling will be decent, but the storyline and promos could be some of the best we see on TV.