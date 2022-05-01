10 WWE Women who dated the same superstar in real life

Over the years, several relationships have found their footing in WWE. Many stars have gone on to marry and start families after initially meeting while working for the company.

While there is a good track record for relationships created on the road, several have hit bumps in the road, which is why there are a few current and former superstars who have dated the same women.

The following list looks at just five current and former WWE women who dated the same superstar.

#10/9. Dana Brooke and Nikki Bella both once dated Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler has been a part of WWE for almost two decades and has been known under several different names. The former world champion has also been linked to several well-known women during his time in the spotlight, including Nikki Bella and Dana Brooke. Bella and Ziggler dated for several years up until 2012, when it was revealed that Bella was in a relationship with John Cena.

The Showoff then moved on to a relationship with Dana Brooke while the 24/7 Champion was in NXT back in 2015. The duo remained together until 2017 before going their separate ways. Brooke is now engaged to Ulysses Diaz, while Nikki Bella is committed to professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

#8/7. Mickie James and Nikki Bella both once dated John Cena

John Cena and Nikki Bella got engaged at WrestleMania 33

John Cena is one of the best-known superstars in WWE history, and after spending almost two decades in the company, he was linked to many women. While the former 16-time world champion is now married to Shay Shariatzadeh, he dated many female wrestlers during his wrestling career.

Cena was most notably linked to Nikki Bella, whom he dated and was later engaged to before their relationship ended in 2018. Before becoming associated with Bella, Cena was reportedly in a relationship with Mickie James. The duo started their romance in 2007 and later worked on-screen before splitting around 2010.

James later addressed returning to WWE and working with John Cena following their split as part of her appearance on Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast.

"We're all adults, and you know obviously this business is what it is, and we've all had our share of relationships failed. I think that being adults and being professionals... It's such a tight-knit thing, that's the reason why so many people in the industry fall in love in the first place, because you see each other every day, you hang out with each other, you don't get a chance to... make any type of outside life. We're all grown adults and I would hope that, and I'm pretty sure that it's going to be pretty awesome," James said.

#6/5. Maria Kanellis and AJ Lee both dated CM Punk

CM Punk has been one of the most talked-about wrestlers in the world since his WWE departure back in 2014 but has now found a new home in AEW. While Punk is now married to AJ Lee, whom he met while wrestling for WWE, she isn't the only female wrestler that the Second City Saint has been linked to.

Punk dated Maria Kanellis for several years throughout their time in developmental before splitting when Punk made his way up to the main roster.

Before meeting AJ Lee, the former star was later linked to Kelly Kelly, Beth Phoenix, and Lita. The couple dated for several years before his departure and married the day WWE sent him his termination papers.

#4/3. Ashley Massaro and Lita both dated Matt Hardy

Matt and Lita dated for six years

Matt Hardy is another superstar who made a name for himself in WWE but is currently plying his trade in AEW. The former tag team icon is currently married to Reby Sky, and the couple have four children. However, before he met his soulmate during his time in IMPACT, Hardy was linked to several women on the circuit.

Lita and Hardy dated from 1999 until 2005, when it was revealed that Lita and Edge had cheated. After the saga became public knowledge and was then made a storyline on TV, Hardy went on to date Ashley Massaro.

The two stars only dated for a few months before going their separate ways in 2006. Hardy later met Reby Sky via Twitter, and the couple went on to marry in 2013.

#2/1. Lita and Beth Phoenix both dated former WWE Champion Edge

Edge recently made his return to the wrestling business after more than nine years on the sidelines due to a neck injury. The former 11-time world champion has returned as a married man with two daughters, which is a stark contrast to the man who the company once employed.

Before marrying Beth Phoenix back in 2016, Edge had already been married twice. It was known that he was part of a real-life fling with Lita back in 2005 since it would later become an on-screen storyline.

Edge and Lita didn't remain together for long in real life after their affair was made public knowledge but continued to work together until her retirement in 2006. The WWE Hall of Famer met Phoenix ahead of his retirement in 2011, and the couple then began dating and have since married and welcomed two daughters.

