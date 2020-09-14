11 WWE Superstars who have tried their hand at cricket

Cricket and wrestling have almost nothing in common, yet we’ve seen both worlds come together many times over the years in very unique ways. Whether it’s John Cena’s social media posts or Dakota Kai using a cricket bat during a match against Tegan Nox, the WWE Universe has seen the two sports cross over in the last few years.

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor even talked about his desire to meet Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and learn a few things about the sport that is quite popular in his home country, Ireland. Talking to India Today, Balor had the following to say about trying his hands at cricket:

"I absolutely have no idea about the game, never seen much of cricket. I've seen a little bit on TV when Ireland played against Australia. I know Ireland have been doing quite well recently. I've been in Japan and America for the last 15 years, so it's not something I've had much of an opportunity to witness. But obviously, I'm proud and would love to see Ireland and India in the future. Yeah! I'd love to meet the captain of the Indian cricket team. I think he is kind of badass and everything. You know, I'd actually love to play a practice match and if he could show me a few tricks and teach me the laws of the game which I missed out on. I think it would be fun to have a couple of rounds with him."

Even though most of WWE’s Superstars hail from non-cricket playing nations, we’ve seen them visit cricket-crazy countries like India and England where they’ve gotten a chance to try their hands at the sport.

In this article, we will look at the 11 former and current WWE Superstars who’ve tried their hand at cricket.

#11 Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali has played cricket in India

I met #HarbhajanSingh today in Jalandhar. He is a as amazing person as the #Bowler he is.. pic.twitter.com/FGxL3o4PRD — The Great khali (@g8khali) June 19, 2016

Hailing from India, The Great Khali is undoubtedly one of the most famous wrestlers to have ever emerged from the country. While India is a cricket-loving nation, they love Khali equally as he has gone on to become the first Indian to win the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE history.

While a man his size would normally have trouble holding a regular-sized cricket bat, we’ve seen The Great Khali play some cricket recreationally, and even meet up with some of India’s top cricketers in his free time.

@GreatKhali agree 2 face me in th ground with bat bt i refuse 2 face him in th RING.I need my teeths😋😛 @bhajjisports pic.twitter.com/MjAFynY28A — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 20, 2016

While The Great Khali has tried to wield the cricket bat, it is safe to say that cricketers -- like veteran Indian player Harbhajan Singh -- are not too keen to step inside the squared circle against The Punjabi Nightmare.