12 WWE Rumors that should come true

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11.86K // 05 Aug 2018, 17:22 IST

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman could face each other at WrestleMania 35

WWE rumor mill is always in full force. This past week was no different as various reliable sources continuously gave us updates. In this roundup, we take a look at the optimistic ones. The pessimistic ones have been dealt with separately in case you want to check that out too.

Who will Kenny Omega face at ALL IN? When will Dean Ambrose and Rey Mysterio return? And, will Elias and Rock collide somewhere down the line? We have all those rumors covered in this section.

So, without any further ado, here are 12 WWE rumors that should come true.

#12 Mauro Ranallo to announce the Mae Young Classic 2018

Mauro Ranallo is one of the best sports commentators. Having made the call in different sports such as boxing, kickboxing, Canadian football, and ice hockey, the 48-year-old Canadian journalist is currently the lead commentator for WWE NXT.

Those who love his commentary will get a chance to hear more from him as PWInsider reports that he would be the lead announcer for the Mae Young Classic Tournament.

Mauro Ranallo restores the faith in us that commentary in WWE can get better after Jim Ross' departure. The veteran journalist has also been bestowed with the Best Television Announcer from 2015-2017 for his work in NXT by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. If you haven't heard from him before, you have got another reason to watch the Mae Young Classic 2018.

