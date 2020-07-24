Every WWE fan has at least witnessed a few emotional moments that made them fall in love with this industry more than ever before.

The company's history consists of several moments that shook viewers to the core, and in some way, even if WWE is a fantasy program, these instances of realism have left us in contemplation forever.

Many iconic WWE moments have been cemented in history through popular photographs, and most people can instantly correlate these famous stills to several famous WWE moments.

With that in mind, here are the 15 most emotional photos in WWE history.

#15: The Undertaker's depressing performance at WrestleMania 33

The Big Dog was responsible for being the only the second WWE Superstar to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Moreover, Undertaker vs. Reigns went down in the main event, and as we all know today, The Deadman was somewhat embarrassed after putting on a performance at a time, when in his opinion, he shouldn't have been in the ring at all.

"I was so disappointed for Roman."



The Undertaker reflects on his WrestleMania 33 main event against Roman Reigns, saying watching it back made him disgusted. https://t.co/WTE1AxkeHC — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) May 8, 2020

But what makes this really emotional is that The Deadman partially broke his character and made a decision to step away from the ring for an unspecified amount of time. After the match, Undertaker left his gloves, coat, and hat in the center of the ring before making his exit to end the show.

WWE fans thought that was it for the biggest icon in the history of this industry, but we know that The Undertaker eventually returned for what is now possibly regarded as the last phase of his career.

The Undertaker didn't pass the torch to Roman Reigns - two years earlier, after beating The Deadman at WrestleMania 33, The Big Dog took it 😬😏💪... #TheUndertaker #ThankYouTaker #RomanReigns #WWE #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/IuY6H10MMf — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph_) July 14, 2020

At the time when Reigns had defeated The Deadman, fans were emotionally charged and fuelled with rage against The Big Dog. The depressing aspect of this whole act was that in 2017, you could feel that Mark Calaway tried his best to put on a convincing performance, and despite that, his physical condition, as well as other circumstances, prevented it from being a definite and satisfying farewell for The Undertaker.