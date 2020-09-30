15 WWE Superstars and their favourite musicians

WWE fans are always interested in knowing what their favourite WWE Superstars likes and dislikes are and thanks to the internet, fans have gotten to know a lot about their favourite WWE Superstars.

WWE Superstars have revealed who their favourite musicians are, and what gets them pumped up before workouts and wrestling matches.

A lot of fans know that Baron Corbin is a huge fan of metal music, while Finn Balor likes to listen to some soothing music backstage to prepare for his matches.

In this article, we will look at 15 WWE Superstars and their favourite bands and musicians.

#15 Former WWE Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler loves Britney Spears, Motley Crue, Twisted Sister, and Guns and Roses

Dolph Ziggler is one of WWE’s most diverse characters. He can play a heel as well as an underdog character. This unique ability has allowed The Show Off to have some top matches in the company and win some of its biggest Championships.

Ziggler has, in the past, revealed his love for Britney Spears' music and called himself a big Britney fan. He claims that her music pumps her up for a workout or a show.

“I’m a big Britney fan, I like to listen to Britney to get pumped for a workout or show who doesn’t love her?”

“I like 80s and 90s hair metal stuff, like Twisted Sister, Motley Crew, Guns and Roses, but I have a nice rotation of Britney in the mix the whole way."

Ziggler has attended several of Britney's concerts and was even called up on stage during one of her concerts in Las Vegas.

Dolph Ziggler looks like 2001 Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/d0wi9RXFZr — Ali B (@wtflanksteak) August 12, 2019

Ziggler has spoken about how big a fan he is of Motley Crue, and his 2015 Survivor Series gear was inspired by one of the band’s albums;

“For a couple of years when I was wearing shorts [in the ring] I was inspired by a lot of things but I never really got what I wanted. I’m a big Motley Crüe fan and I love wearing that stuff, so the 2015 Survivor Series gear [inspired by Motley’s 1981 album Too Fast For Love] was awesome. I loved that gear”.

Ziggler sure has a very diverse taste in music, and that could explain his unique character on and off the screen.