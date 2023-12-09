16-time champion to invade SmackDown and attack CM Punk? Exploring potential scenario

A 16-time champion could be planning to invade WWE SmackDown tonight and attack CM Punk.

Punk made his surprising return to the company last month at WWE Survivor Series in Chicago. He showed up after Randy Orton helped Cody Rhodes' team defeat The Judgment Day in the Men's WarGames match at the premium live event. CM Punk got a thunderous ovation from the crowd at the Allstate Arena, but there was one man who was visibly upset that he had returned.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has blasted CM Punk several times in the past and even called the 45-year-old a "cancer" before he made his return to the promotion. Rollins was distraught after Punk returned at Survivor Series and has referred to the veteran as a "hypocrite" multiple times since then.

Punk is reportedly going to speak about wanting to main-event WrestleMania on tonight's edition of SmackDown. Rollins has never been booked as a WrestleMania main-eventer either, but did cash in at the end of WrestleMania 31 to become champion.

The Visionary could decide to attack Punk tonight during his promo because he doesn't believe The Second City Saint deserves a spot in the main event of WWE WrestleMania. The attack could lead to a feud developing between the two stars over the next few months, culminating in a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

Seth Rollins claims he is open to mending fences with CM Punk in WWE

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is not a fan of CM Punk but is willing to do business with the controversial star in WWE.

Speaking on the SI Media podcast, Rollins wondered if it was even possible to mend fences with Punk but noted that he is open to it. The champion added that he should be regarded as the "Best in the World" because he can make anything work.

"I'm open to mending fences, if that's even possible. I know that might sound crazy, but I'm open to it. I'm almost 38, and I ain't got time to hold all these grudges. I think it's a lot of energy to hold that negativity in, and I'd like to put that energy somewhere else and make it positive. I'm open to all different facets of what this could be. I'm pretty open minded when it comes to stuff like that. I think there will be a way to make it work for everybody. He says he's the Best in the World, that ain't the case, I'm the Best in the World. I'll make anything work, no matter who it is," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Despite being fired by All Elite Wrestling in September, CM Punk remains one of the most talked about wrestlers today. It will be interesting to see what the veteran has to say during his promo tonight on WWE SmackDown.

