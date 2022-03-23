2 reasons why Edge should defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 (and 3 why he shouldn't )

Edge is finally going to wrestle his long-awaited dream match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38.

Ever since his return to WWE, fans have been waiting for him to showcase his skills against The Phenomenal One, who is considered one of the best in-ring performers of this generation.

With the contest not far away, here are two reasons why Edge should defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 and three he shouldn't.

#5. Should Not: Edge doesn't need a win over AJ Styles

The Rated R Superstar is among the longest-tenured veterans currently in the company. At this point, he's been in the business for over two decades.

During his time in WWE, he's won 11 world titles, two Royal Rumbles and a Money in the Bank contract. That makes him one of the greatest superstars of all time.

He is at a point where a win at WrestleMania won't benefit him that much. He will easily still have a main event spot waiting as soon as he comes back after his loss to AJ Styles.

#4. Should: Edge's current character deserves more exposure

The WWE legend's character has gone berserk now.

Fans are probably seeing the darkest side of the former world champion. In building to his match at WrestleMania, Edge turned into a wicked heel who attacked his challenger with a low blow and two conchairtos.

This side of him has plenty of potential to explore. As of now, fans have only seen him cutting dark promos and interrupting matches. In the future, he should do some extremely savage things to give him the kind of hatred stars like Randy Orton have gathered in the past.

Edge must win this first match with his current character to make sure he doesn't lose legitimacy. According to him, he is now in control of everything that can happen in the business and he should prove it by winning on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3. Should Not: AJ Styles needs a win over The Rated R Superstar

The Phenomenal One has been in the mid-card division for too long

Styles is a multi-time world champion and also a Grand Slam Champion. He is definitely among the most valuable assets in WWE.

Unfortunately, he hasn't been doing anything notable for more than a year. He's been so busy building up Omos for a major push that he lost his significance in the process. Finally, after a long time, he has the chance to battle a top-level star.

Losing would hurt AJ's momentum more than anything. He needs to keep rebuilding his reputation as a top star if the company wants to use him in the best way possible.

WrestleMania 38 is an opportunity where he can shine as a singles star once again.

#2. Should: This rivalry needs to continue beyond WrestleMania

The Ultimate Opportunist has had some amazing matches since his monumental return in 2020. He's taken part in incredible bouts against the likes of Randy Orton and Seth Rollins.

The WWE Hall of Famer's latest rivalry should be no different. This feud should continue for at least one more match.

The best way to extend the angle would be to have Edge defeat The Phenomenal One in dirty fashion at WrestleMania 38. This would add value to his current character and wouldn't affect his opponent's legitimacy.

Just one match isn't enough for a clash between two of the best performers currently in the business.

#1. Should Not: AJ Styles needs to be the next world champion

AJ Styles' WWE title reign was awesome

The Phenomenal One has been busy participating in mid-card matches for a long time. His feud with The Rated R Superstar could easily elevate him to the next level.

2016 was one of the best years for modern WWE and AJ Styles was one of the major reasons why. He held the WWE Championship for a considerable period and performed in amazing matches with the likes of Dean Ambrose and John Cena.

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 560 days and has defeated everyone in his path. All the major stars in the company, including Edge, John Cena and Daniel Bryan, have failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

If you're wondering about the perfect person to defeat The Head of The Table, AJ Styles is very high on the list. He could play a classic underdog and ultimately defeat The Tribal Chief to become the new Unified World Champion.

For it to transition quickly, Styles needs to pick up a clean win over the Rated R Superstar at WrestleMania 38 and carry the momentum into a confrontation with Roman Reigns.

The Phenomenal One would be perfectly suited as the new Unified World Champion in the future.

