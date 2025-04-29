2 rivalries WWE should end at Backlash and 2 that should continue

WWE Backlash will air live on May 10 and will be the first PLE following WrestleMania 41. John Cena will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time since capturing it from Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Becky Lynch returned at The Show of Shows and has already been booked for a match at Backlash next month. Pat McAfee and Gunther will also be squaring off in a grudge match.

Listed below are two rivalries that should end at Backlash and two that should continue.

#4. Should end at WWE Backlash: Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

Gunther brutally attacked Michael Cole earlier this month until Pat McAfee rescued his broadcast partner. The Ring General then choked McAfee out and was indefinitely suspended for his actions.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis filled in for Adam Pearce last night on WWE RAW and announced that McAfee would be squaring off against the former World Heavyweight Champion at Backlash. While this rivalry is personal for McAfee due to the attack on Cole, it should not extend past the PLE next month, as the former NFL punter has only competed in eight matches in his career.

#3. Should continue: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch returned as Bayley's replacement at WrestleMania 41 and teamed up with Lyra Valkyra to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the duo lost the titles back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez the following night on RAW, and Lynch turned heel following the loss.

It was confirmed during last night's episode of RAW that Valkyria will be defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lynch at Backlash 2025 next month. This is a rivalry that is seemingly just getting started and should go on for a while. The company may also decide to incorporate Bayley into the storyline when she returns to WWE television, as The Man admitted she was responsible for attacking her at WrestleMania.

#2. Should end: Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul

Logan Paul picked up an impressive victory over AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 41 and decided to call out World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso during last night's episode of RAW. Paul suggested that he was going to take the title away from Jey Uso, and The Yeet Master responded with a Superkick to the face.

Jey Uso captured the World Heavyweight Championship by getting Gunther to submit at The Showcase of The Immortals. It seems unlikely that Uso would drop the World Heavyweight Championship to The Maverick in his first title defense, and there is no reason for the rivalry to continue following Backlash.

#1. Should continue: John Cena vs. Randy Orton

John Cena will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash next month. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 to become champion after Travis Scott interfered in the match.

Orton is heading into Backlash with momentum, as he has already hit John Cena with two RKOs ahead of the match. Cena and Orton have a lengthy history together, and this rivalry should be given more than one PLE match.

