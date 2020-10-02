23 WWE Stars currently missing from TV and the reasons why

WWE has been able to make the best of a bad situation since March because the lockdown has meant that the company has been forced to remain in one location. WWE Superstars have also been given the option of taking some time off if they want it because of the unpredictable circumstances at present.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Performance Center has meant that there are a number of stars who have been forced to quarantine for the next week. There are others who have chosen to take some time away to spend with their family since many have worked throughout the pandemic.

At present, there are many WWE stars who are missing from TV, and here are the reasons why these 23 stars have been absent.

#23-21. The Forgotten Sons have been away from WWE TV since May

The Forgotten Sons last performed on WWE TV as part of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view back in May. It was following the event that Jaxon Ryker posted a controversial Tweet supporting President Donald Trump which led to backlash from his colleagues as well as the WWE Universe.

WWE made the decision to take The Forgotten Sons off WWE TV after this and the three stars have since been waiting for the opportunity to make their return. The most recent rumors surrounding the situation are that The Forgotten Sons are expected to return imminently, but without Jaxon Ryker.

This would mean that Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler would be working as a duo instead of the trio that the Forgotten Sons have always been seen as.

Advertisement

#20/19. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler missed Clash of Champions

It was revealed back at Clash of Champions that the Women's Tag Team Championships couldn't be defended because Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler couldn't be cleared to compete.

This meant that The Riott Squad lost their chance at the Championships. But, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott are expected to be given their chance when The Women's Tag Team Champions make their return.

According to The Wrestling Observer, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 which means that they need to begin their two weeks of quarantine. This week's episode of RAW should be the last episode that the two stars miss since their quarantine began ahead of Clash of Champions.