25-year-old WWE Superstar could be Bobby Lashley's surprise opponent at WrestleMania 39, according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes current NXT Champion Bron Breakker could be Bobby Lashley's opponent at WWE WrestleMania 39.

After defeating Brock Lesnar via disqualification at Elimination Chamber last month, Lashley started feuding with Bray Wyatt. According to reports, WWE was planning a match between the two superstars at WrestleMania 39 before Wyatt went on a hiatus due to 'health issues'. Since then, rumors have suggested a few other names to face The All Mighty at the Show of Shows, including LA Knight.

Meanwhile, Konnan addressed the possibility of Lashley issuing an open challenge at WrestleMania with Bron Breakker answering it.

"I think it's a good idea to bring him [Bron Breakker] in on an open challenge thing because obviously they're probably not gonna do Bray Wyatt because I guess he's got mental health issues. So, that's a good idea just do an open challenge. I think, I only seen Bron like twice, everybody really likes him and puts him over, I thought he was still kinda green. But, you know, he's gonna be a star for sure," he said.

However, the wrestling veteran believes Breakker should not defeat Lashley at WrestleMania.

"I don't know bringing him in and beating Bobby Lashley is what you wanna do but I would have him have a great match with Bobby Lashley, you know, because he's very athletic and he can go and he's got good charisma. So, I'd have him have a really good match with Lashley but at the end, you know, Lashley is over," Konnan added. [2:33 - 3:09]

Vince Russo criticized Bobby Lashley's booking in WWE

Despite being one of the top superstars on the current roster, Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania status remains unknown. The company is yet to announce an opponent for The All Mighty at this year's Show of Shows.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that although Lashley might be happy with the amount of money he was making in WWE, the company is making him look like an afterthought.

"Like I said, especially when it's a case like a Bobby Lashley and you're blatantly making the guy look like an afterthought. You can't do that to that guy. If I'm Lashley, listen, don't get me wrong, the guy is making a lot of money, Chris. I'm sure he is very happy, but if I'm Lashley, I've got to say, 'Wait a minute. None of this is on me, bro, and I've got a brand,'" he said. [25:30 – 26:00]

