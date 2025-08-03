3 allies CM Punk couldn’t call to help against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2025

CM Punk's reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion didn't last for more than five minutes. His arch-rival, Seth Rollins, shocked the WWE Universe after faking his injury and cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

Paul Heyman had spoken about a 'Plan B' a few weeks back on RAW. The plan was seemingly to hit CM Punk where it would hurt him the most. And they succeeded in doing just that.

The Straight Edge Superstar defeated Gunther in the main event of the show to win a WWE world title after 12 years. But he lost it within a few minutes, due to Seth Rollins making his return. To make matters worse, The Visionary is well-equipped with two enforcers (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed) and a mentor, Paul Heyman, while CM Punk is all alone.

He couldn't find a single superstar in that locker room who could come out to help him. Even though there were people he could have asked for help, they seemingly had their reasons for not aiding him.

In this listicle, we will look at three superstars CM Punk couldn't call to help against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is one of the few superstars in the locker room with whom CM Punk has a good relationship. Punk shook hands with Zayn after beating him in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match earlier this year.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion could have come out to help CM Punk, but he also had his reasons for not doing so. The Honorary Uce is seemingly working on a singles run in WWE, rather than allying with anybody else. At Saturday Night's Main Event in May, Punk and Zayn squared off against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, but ended up losing the contest. Since then, Sami Zayn has kept a distance from Rollins and his men.

Even though he is at odds with The Architect and his men at the moment, he might want to settle the score individually. This might have been one of the reasons why he didn't come out to help The Straight Edge Superstar at SummerSlam 2025.

#2. Jey Uso

Jey Uso is another superstar who could have come out to help CM Punk. The two share a warm relationship in WWE and have been seen together several times backstage. Jey came out to save Punk when Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked him on the July 14 edition of RAW. The same night, Roman Reigns returned and he also assisted Punk.

However, the Yeet Master also stayed out of the SummerSlam main event, as he and Roman Reigns possibly didn't want to ally with Punk in this battle. Reigns and Uso defeated Reed and Breakker earlier in the night, and might have wanted to deal with the faction in their own way.

Punk seemingly knew this, and perhaps this was one of the reasons he couldn't call Jey to help him against Rollins.

#1. Former WWE Champion, Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently feuding with Seth Rollins' faction. Despite their common enemies, the OTC also has issues with the Second City Saint.

Roman Reigns seemingly dislikes CM Punk, and they have real-life heat, too. Even though they were allies at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last year, things aren't smooth between them now. Punk was the reason Reigns walked into WrestleMania 41 alone, as he called in his favor and asked Paul Heyman to be in his corner. And it is safe to say that the Tribal Chief has not forgotten about this yet.

The Straight Edge Superstar is currently alone in this battle. It will be interesting to see how he tries to overcome Seth Rollins and his men.

