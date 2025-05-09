3 current WWE Superstars who need a manager

While some WWE Superstars work alone, several stars compete beside a tag team partner or are managed by a well-known name. From the looks of it, some names would benefit by aligning themselves with a manager to help them navigate the company.

The most recent superstars who employed a manager in WWE are Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Both men are already excellent solo stars, but having Paul Heyman by their side has elevated their status, and it's noticeable that they are progressing better on television in terms of storyline. Meanwhile, some solo stars are still struggling to get over with the crowd despite being good in the ring, and adding somebody to manage them would help them solve this problem.

In this list, we will look at three current WWE Superstars who need a manager.

#3. Former WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura's character was repackaged in the latter part of 2024, which many fans initially enjoyed. However, things changed when he became the United States Champion, which many deemed was a lackluster or stale run.

Although The King of Strong Style has impressive in-ring skills, he still lacks areas in cutting strong promos. Due to this, Nakamura partnering up with somebody else would definitely get him more chances to excel in the roster.

#2. WWE SmackDown star Andrade

Andrade's seven-match series with Carmelo Hayes was one of last year's highlights. It placed both men in the United States Championship picture, but failed to capture it. While Hayes is still being featured on the brand, there have been fewer appearances for the former AEW star.

Andrade always guarantees a must-watch and exciting match, whoever he shares the ring with, but cutting promos is not his strongest weapon. As a result, having somebody else do the talking while he does the fighting might work better in his favor.

#1. Zoey Stark goes back to being solo on RAW

Zoey Stark was initially placed in a group with Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler on RAW as the Pure Fusion Collective. The latter two have since been released, and only the former is left on RAW. While being part of a team did not help her much with the brand, having somebody to represent her might change that.

Stark was previously aligned with Trish Stratus as well before joining Sonya and Shayna, but Zoey acted more as a bodyguard for the Hall of Famer. Now, it might benefit her better if somebody else manages her, especially now that a new character is seemingly emerging.

