3 female WWE legends who dated John Cena

John Cena is one of the biggest names not just in WWE but also as a global celebrity. After transitioning from professional wrestling to acting, he was prominently featured in various well-known movies. While he now mostly keeps his married life with Shay Shariatzadeh private, he has had some notable partners in the Stamford-based promotion.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE @JohnCena John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tie the knot for a 2nd time after marrying in attorney's office 21 months ago! John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tie the knot for a 2nd time after marrying in attorney's office 21 months ago! 😍❤️#WWE @JohnCena https://t.co/NJg5h3h1YP

In this list, we will explore three WWE legends the 16-time World Champion has dated in the past.

#3. Nikki Bella and John Cena had a well-known relationship while in WWE

nico @blowjork2000 John Cena & Nikki Bella vs The Miz & Maryse (Wrestlemania 33) John Cena & Nikki Bella vs The Miz & Maryse (Wrestlemania 33) https://t.co/FRw9aFV5hi

John Cena and Nikki Bella had one of the most public relationships in WWE. They began dating in 2012 after years of friendship. They were known as one of the power couples of the company. Nikki and John's relationship became more public after being featured on the reality series Total Divas, which began airing in 2013. Due to this, problems in their relationship were out for millions to watch. Some of the main ones were John not wanting to get married or start a family.

In 2017, they had an on-screen feud with The Miz and Maryse. The two WWE couples had a match at WrestleMania 33, where Cena proposed to Nikki after winning the bout. However, their wedding was canceled the following year. Although they briefly reunited, they officially separated in 2018.

Nikki Bella is now married to Artem Chigvintsev, whom she met while on Dancing with the Stars. They began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement the following year. She gave birth to their first child, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, in July 2020. Nikki and Artem officially got married in August 2022.

#2. Mickie James and John Cena had a complicated relationship

Melina Is The Queen 👑 @SimplyMelinaFan I can't be only one who wondered where this Mickie James and John Cena storyline was going? Clearly Mickie and John would become a onscreen couple and to me later Mickie betrays John and turn heel similar to when Trish Stratus betray Chris Jericho for Christian and turned heel. I can't be only one who wondered where this Mickie James and John Cena storyline was going? Clearly Mickie and John would become a onscreen couple and to me later Mickie betrays John and turn heel similar to when Trish Stratus betray Chris Jericho for Christian and turned heel. https://t.co/BAcTvQRkwp

The Cenation Leader and former Women's Champion's relationship didn't get the best reception backstage. They dated around 2007 and had a brief on-screen romance in 2008, but it was dropped.

Former WWE Superstar Kenny Dykstra, best known for his role in Spirit Squad and who used to be with James, even accused his ex of cheating with Cena in the past. He stated that her initial release from the company in 2010 was because John dumped her.

When Mickie returned in 2016, she addressed her previous relationship with John. Saying that they can be adults and work professionally despite their past. She then addressed Kenny's comments years prior, stating that what he said was a lie.

Mickie James is now married to fellow wrestler Nick Aldis. The couple began dating in 2010 and welcomed their first child in 2014. They got engaged in December 2014 and tied the knot in December 2015.

#3. John Cena and Victoria had a brief relationship in 2002

John Cena began his WWE journey in 2000 at Ohio Valley Wrestling. He performed there until 2002 before moving to the main roster. It was during this time that he met former WWE star Victoria.

Some stated that the former Women's Champion cheated on her then-husband Lee Varon and that she was John's "road girlfriend." She then cleared this up by saying she wasn't Cena's road girlfriend, but that they had dated for a month in 2002. She also added that during this time, she was separated from Lee Varon, but they were still married.

Victoria and Lee Varon married in 1994 and officially separated in 2015.

