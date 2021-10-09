3 superstars who want to return to WWE and 3 who definitely don't

WWE releases have come in thick and fast over the past few months. Many high-profile stars departed the company in 2021. At the same time, several are open to making their return.

While there are a number of former WWE Superstars currently populating AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, others are hoping that they will receive a call from WWE.

Meanwhile, some former WWE superstars have made it clear that their time with the company has now come to an end.

The following list looks at just three former WWE Superstars who want to make their return and three who don't.

#6. Wants to return: Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was released from WWE earlier this year and has since sat out his non-compete clause. The Monster Among Men recently competed in EC3's Free Your Narrative, but he's yet to join another promotion.

However, recent reports suggest that the former Universal Champion is holding out in the hopes that he receives a return call from WWE.

It is currently rumored that Strowman wants to return to WWE, but the company has no plans for the former star to be a part of current storylines.

#5. Doesn't want to return: The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the best-known wrestlers in the world, but the legend announced his retirement from the company last summer and has since stayed true to his word.

The Deadman has moved on to other projects, including his most recent Netflix movie alongside The New Day entitled: Escape The Undertaker.

During a recent interview with Eonline, The Deadman reiterated that he has no plans to return because he doesn't want fans to be disappointed with his work.

“My days in the ring are done. It’s not because I don’t want to be in the ring. More than half my life has been spent in the sports entertainment ring. So in my mind, I can still see everything. In my heart, you know I want to be out there, but it’s at a point where my body just can’t deliver and I don’t want to cheapen the legacy of that character. I’d hate for people to pay money to see me work and be disappointed.”

The Deadman is expected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame when the company rolls into Texas for WrestleMania 38 next year. That may be the next time he is seen on WWE TV.

