3 Gimmick matches Bray Wyatt could wrestle at The Royal Rumble

Windham Rotunda has fleshed out the Bray Wyatt character to the point where he has led the company into a new era with the growing change surrounding the culture of professional wrestling and its key demographic.

The "new era" has been thrown around casually over the years, but this time it makes complete sense. In WWE's most layered story of 2022, the Eater of Worlds seems to be feuding with LA Knight, but more importantly, with himself. He has nailed the character's mental struggles to step away from his inner-dark, resentful and violent persona.

If anybody can pull-off this strange piece, it's Rotunda, and the Knight is the perfect foil for the former's first feud.

If recent rumors are to be believed, there is allegedly a pitch for Wyatt's first match to be booked as a new Royal Rumble 2023 gimmick match, dubbed 'Pitch Black'. The rules of the match were not revealed by the source, yet there is genuine intrigue going into the new year.

Whilst the new gimmick match will most certainly come to fruition, it has yet to be made official.

Here is a list of other gimmick matches the former WWE Universal Champion could partake in against the LA Knight at the premium live event on January 28.

#3. A Strap match done right

Bray Wyatt fought Daniel Bryan in a strap match at Royal Rumble 2020

The strap match concept, albeit a bit tricky to pull-off, if done right, could be memorable. Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross fought earlier this year at Extreme Rules in a strap match that was average at best.

Wyatt himself, however, had one of the best matches of his career alongside Daniel Bryan at the 2020 edition of the January event, and the stipulation only added to the quality of the bout.

The feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt flirted with punishment and resistance. The former was attacked twice backstage, leading to kayfabe injuries. The strap match could be woven into the narrative as a fitting stipulation to their clash between the ropes.

#2. Wyatt revisiting the Firefly Inferno match

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton at TLC 2020 in a Firefly Inferno match

The Inferno match in which, as per stipulation, the only way to win is to light your opponent on fire that surrounds the ring, has been closely associated with WWE Hall of Famer Kane.

In fact, Eater of Worlds debuted in 2013 at Summerslam in a match against The Big Red Machine in a "Ring of Fire" match that included pinfalls, with fire lit around the ring.

At TLC in 2020, however, The Fiend fought Randy Orton in a straight-up Inferno match, which saw the latter burn the former in the most shocking finish to a premium live event in a long time.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Windham Rotunda's return storyline is that the former WWE Universal Champion seems to be holding off on the inevitable violence that he wishes to unleash, and Knight is pushing him to get there. This could finally pay-off in a Firefly Inferno match.

#1. A Firefly Fun House match to trap Knight in his own nightmare

Wyatt fought John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36

Arguably the best gimmick match associated with the man formerly known as Husky Harris was that "Firefly Fun House" encounter, which remains the most unique and outlandish match to ever grace the WWE screen.

The Fiend and John Cena stole the show at WrestleMania 36, and there is no doubt the WWE Universe will eat up another edition of the match.

With Knight taking a swing at Wyatt twice across the head, leading to anonymous backstage attacks on the former, it's only a matter of time before the Eater of Worlds taps into his darker side and drags Knight into his worst nightmare.

The hold-off for the two WWE superstars to compete in a match only makes their eventual clash one of the most anticipated bouts.

What is your favorite gimmick match associated with Bray Wyatt? Leave your pick in the comments section below.

