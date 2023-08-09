3 injuries Roman Reigns has suffered since his heel turn

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the professional wrestling world for quite some time. The talented Samoan star was cherry-picked to be a major star from the beginning of his WWE career. While his push didn't always go as the company hoped, there's no denying that he has become a massive success in recent years.

Interestingly, Reigns has become the company's biggest draw since turning heel. He spent years as a babyface, receiving mixed reactions from fans before taking a villainous turn in 2020. Since then, he has been one of the top champions in WWE, consistently setting new records

He won the Universal Title at Payback 2020 and remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion three years later. Still, it isn't all sunshine and rainbows for The Bloodline leader.

The Tribal Chief has dealt with several injuries since turning heel and becoming a champion. This article will look at three health issues Reigns has had to overcome in the past few years.

#3 He is allegedly dealing with an injury right now

Roman Reigns on an episode of SmackDown

The Tribal Chief's most recent injury came on August 5, 2023. Roman Reigns battled his cousin, Jey Uso, at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit. The bout wasn't just any standard affair since it was contested under Tribal Combat rules.

Reigns was scheduled to appear at the post-show press conference but was replaced by Paul Heyman instead. News later suggested he was injured during his intense battle with Main Event Jey Uso.

While details of Reigns' injury are still unclear, some believe he hurt his back. Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed fans have pointed at one early spot in the match where The Tribal Chief was clotheslined out of the ring. He was then out of position when taking a Suicide Dive. It remains to be seen if this injury will change the course of his title reign.

#2 The Tribal Chief got hurt at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2022

WWE Survivor Series WarGames took place on November 26, 2022, at the TD Garden in Boston. The show was headlined by Roman Reigns' Bloodline battling The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

The ten-man bout featured a plethora of weapons, a steel cage, and hard-hitting blows. One particular shot was seemingly a little too stiff, as The Head of the Table was injured in the contest.

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns were face-to-face at one point in the match. The popular Canadian slapped Reigns and seemingly hurt his ear, leading to an exchange of blows. As it turned out, the slap to Reigns' ear caused quite a stir post-match.

The Tribal Chief suffered what he thought to be a ruptured eardrum from the unexpected strike. While it was accidental, the mistake allegedly led to a backstage argument between the two veterans.

#1 Roman Reigns seemingly hurt his arm at WrestleMania 38

WWE WrestleMania 38 was held on April 2-3, 2022. The two-night event was a star-studded affair, as Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of retirement to fight Owens. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes returned to the company to wrestle Seth Rollins. The main event of Night Two saw Roman Reigns lock horns with Brock Lesnar.

The two men battled in a title unification match to crown the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Winner Takes All Match lasted just over twelve minutes, with The Tribal Chief standing tall. However, he didn't leave the bout at 100 percent.

The Head of the Table injured his arm during the contest. While the exact details of what happened are still unknown, some believe he got hurt when Lesnar applied the Kimura Lock on his arm.

Regardless of how he was hurt, Reigns clearly struggled to lift his arm and raise the titles post-match. Thanks to his limited in-ring schedule, he didn't have to vacate his gold due to his injury.

