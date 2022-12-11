3 most intriguing storylines for Bray Wyatt way ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE's Bray Wyatt is a popular act on television and is currently embroiled in a sensational feud with LA Knight. The former Universal Champion is rumored to face Knight in the first-ever "Pitch Black" match at Royal Rumble.

Aside from this, the company most definitely has major plans for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. Over the years, Wyatt has had many high-profile matches at the Show of Shows, notable ones including against John Cena at Mania 30 and 36 and The Undertaker at the 2015 edition of Grandest Stage of them All.

Whether you love him or hate him, Wyatt is a major draw for WWE, and the company seems to be careful in booking him as they would like to make everything he does special. Read on as we look at three potential storylines for Wyatt ahead of the WrestleMania season.

#3. The mystery attacker reveal on WWE SmackDown

With the way this story has been going, it's going to be a bit of a bummer if the attacker is Wyatt himself, after all the claims he made that he isn't.

Whilst it remains plausible that the split personality is the cause of a lack of memory, there is an interesting route WWE can take here. The mystery attacker's reveal should eventually be the introduction to another superstar.

It could be Bo Dallas, whoever is behind the "Uncle Howdy" character, or even a brand new name, but that's the direction this feud needs. LA Knight's SmackDown promo brings further suspicion to the former Universal Champion, but WWE is smart enough to swerve its viewers. Who knows, it could be Knight himself staging the attacks à la The Miz and Dexter Lumis storyline on WWE RAW.

Until the reveal, this feud remains the most culturally significant in pro-wrestling, owing to Wyatt's sub-plot of feuding with himself and not wanting to succumb to his violent self. Shout out to both men for carrying it with aplomb on television, especially LA Knight for his recent promo on SmackDown.

#2. The Hunting of Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt posted Samson and Delilah after Alexa Bliss betrayed him at Wrestlemania 37 Bray Wyatt posted Samson and Delilah after Alexa Bliss betrayed him at Wrestlemania 37 👀 https://t.co/LZf94ImRFj

Alexa Bliss has teased involvement with Bray Wyatt on the December 5 episode of WWE RAW when she attempted the latter's finisher, Sister Abigail, on Becky Lynch in a triple threat match also featuring Nikki Cross. The Goddess went on to win the bout and will face Bayley on the upcoming episode of the red brand to determine the next challenger for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

Since Wyatt's return, it seems he is lurking in the background like hunting prey, as Bliss is seen gradually reverting to her former self, when she was aligning with The Fiend.

The story can go either way from here; it can lead to a reunion between the two former allies, or an intergender feud between the two, with the former being more likely. Wyatt and Bliss will eventually meet, perhaps as soon as on the road to WrestleMania.

#1. Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania match

Bray Wyatt last walked into the Grandest Stage of Them All in a match against Randy Orton, which saw The Viper go over after an underwhelming six minutes of lousy wrestling.

The company seemingly has major plans for Bray Wyatt's entrance at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The question is, who is the former Universal Champion's opponent?

Whoever WWE decides to go pair him up with, it's a no-brainer that the segment will be a spectacle. Wyatt, however, needs an opponent that can bring out the best in him in terms of in-ring quality. Only a few wrestlers like Daniel Bryan have been able to do that in the past with the Eater of Worlds.

Who do you think will be Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania opponent? Leave your picks in the comments section below.

