3 major twists that could happen in Jimmy and Jey Uso's WrestleMania XL feud - New Bloodline member & more

Jimmy vs. Jey Uso is one of the dream matches that could finally happen at WWE WrestleMania XL. There is a lot at stake in the match, which is centered around family. However, their feud en route to the event could also have some unexpected twists along the way.

On the March 11, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso finally had enough of his brother's actions against him and challenged him to a singles match at WrestleMania XL. While Jimmy has yet to answer his brother's challenge, it's more than possible that it will take place. However, it's also not impossible for outside factors to be ruled out.

For this list, we will look at three things that could happen in Jimmy and Jey Uso's feud on the way to WrestleMania XL.

#3. The Bloodline includes a new member close to both Jimmy and Jey Uso

The Bloodline may have experienced some rocky patches in previous months, but it seems like all is in the clear now after The Rock has joined them. However, another Anoa'i member could join them just for Jimmy and Jey's feud, Rikishi.

Although the Hall of Famer is not involved physically with The Bloodline right now, he has been actively supporting both of his sons on social media in their feud. Recently, he even teased about returning to WWE and joining the group. He also stated that the group needed somebody to ground them and keep them in order, a role he could potentially take on if he joined.

If Rikishi decides to be part of The Bloodline, he could act as a middleman for both Jimmy and Jey and maybe even convince them to just drop the match and rekindle their relationship.

#2. Jey Uso could meet face-to-face with The Rock in WWE

The Rock may have reunited with his cousins on WWE SmackDown, but one family member he still has to meet in person in his 2024 run is Jey Uso. Interestingly, he could make some arrangements for this.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania XL, Jimmy could invite Jey for a confrontation or even answer the latter's challenge in person on SmackDown. However, instead of Jimmy meeting his brother, it will be The Rock to come out. In this way, Dwayne Johnson could attempt to strike a deal of him letting Jey return to the group, which the latter could turn down and lead to a physical fight.

#1. Jey Uso sets up his own Bloodline

The Bloodline is notorious for interfering in each other's matches, but especially more so for Roman Reigns and ensuring The Tribal Chief will be victorious. With this in mind, Jey could use his cousin's own tricks to his advantage.

On RAW, we could see Jey consulting with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and possibly even Sami Zayn about being in his corner if it comes down to it. Jey could initially feel ashamed for asking for their assistance given they have their own WrestleMania matches to perform at, but they could assure him that they will be there for him if he needs it.

