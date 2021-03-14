3 matches that should happen at WrestleMania 37 and 2 that should not

We are less than a month away from The Showcase of Immortals as WrestleMania 37 is set to take place across two nights on April 10 and April 11, 2021, at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This year's show will be even more special as WrestleMania 37 will witness the return of fans to the shows for the first time in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surprisingly, there's still a lot of uncertainty over the match card and only two matches have officially been announced. However, there have been some storyline developments recently on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, that have further teased some other matches for WrestleMania 37.

#3 Should happen at WrestleMania 37: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

THE ALMIGHTY @WWE CHAMPION SOON COME!!



16 YEARS IN THE MAKING AND NOW JUST A WEEK AWAY. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PyybofJRxC — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 23, 2021

The rise of Bobby Lashley to the top of the WWE mountain has been one of the best things about WWE programming this year. After years of not being used to his full potential, Lashley finally won the WWE Championship earlier this month by destroying The Miz. In all likeliness, The All Mighty will enter WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion.

Now, Drew McIntyre has already made his intentions clear of coming after the WWE title and getting it back. As per the reports, WWE is planning a massive Last Man Standing match between McIntyre and Sheamus with the winner going on to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

As impressive as Sheamus has been lately, it should be Drew McIntyre, who feuds with Bobby Lashley and faces him at WrestleMania 37 for the WWE title. Both superstars have been absolutely incredible recently, and the best part about this match would be that fans can't predict who would walk out of WrestleMania 37 with the WWE Championship.

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

Drew McIntyre could defeat The All Mighty and have his crowning moment as the WWE Champion in front of a live crowd, something he deserves but missed out on last year. Or, Bobby Lashley could retain his title and go on to have a solid reign as the WWE Champion, possibly facing Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2021 later this year. Who would you like to see win, dear reader?

