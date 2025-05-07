WWE Backlash 2025 will take place this weekend in St. Louis, Missouri, with stars like John Cena, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, and Drew McIntyre already landing themselves a match. However, some more bouts can be added before the premium live event.
WWE Backlash 2025 currently has five matches set for this weekend. John Cena will defend the Undisputed Championship against Randy Orton, Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental title will be defended against Becky Lynch, and Jacob Fatu will defend the United States title in a four-way. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio and Penta will battle for the Intercontinental gold, and Gunther will battle Pat McAfee in a singles match. However, with SmackDown still about to occur this week, another match can be added for the upcoming PLE.
In this list, we will look at three matches that could be last-minute additions to WWE Backlash 2025.
#3. Logan Paul vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight title
Jey Uso's first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship was Seth Rollins, which occurred on this week's RAW show. However, the first person he clashed with after winning the gold at WrestleMania 41 was Logan Paul, who also made his presence known after the recent Monday show ended.
After The Maverick attacked the champion this week, The Yeet Master can make his case against Adam Pearce and have a match scheduled as soon as possible, which will be at WWE Backlash 2025.
#2. WWE Backlash 2025 can feature another women's match
It's noticeable that there is a major lack of women's matches for the upcoming premium live event. Due to this, the company can capitalize on an ongoing clash on SmackDown and set up a major title match.
Tiffany Stratton has been targeted by several women from the Friday show to get a chance to battle for the Women's Championship. Her first challenger after WrestleMania 41 was Jade Cargill, but Naomi also made her case about wanting to have a title shot. Meanwhile, Nia Jax just outright attacked the champion from behind.
The four women can come to blows again at the upcoming SmackDown episode. After Nick Aldis can't contain them, he can schedule a four-way match for the title instead.
#1. CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker
Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman's new alliance on RAW has attacked several top stars these past few weeks. However, some of them, like Sami Zayn and CM Punk, managed to fight back this week after they helped Jey Uso against them.
Heyman can advise Rollins and Breakker to handle Zayn and Punk immediately so they won't be able to form a better plan, and to ensure the rest of the roster won't cross them. Due to this, Sami and Punk might be called out ahead of WWE Backlash 2025.