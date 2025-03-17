3 new things to expect from 'heel' John Cena on WWE RAW tonight

John Cena will return to WWE RAW tonight after last appearing at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, where he turned heel after over two decades. With a new side of The Cenation Leader about to appear, fans could expect anything to happen.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Rock and be his corporate champion. In a shocking turn of events, John Cena ended up taking the offer from his former rival, attacking The American Nightmare in the process. The Cenation Leader is set to return tonight on WWE RAW since his heel turn, and with the new character, fans could expect a lot of new things from the 16-time World Champion.

In this list, we will look at three things to expect from a returning heel John Cena, on WWE RAW tonight.

#3. John Cena could ditch his iconic jorts and merch

For over two decades, fans have seen Cena in his iconic jorts and merchandise shirts. Even when he was conducting Make-a-Wish and other wrestling activities, he always had this look. However, he could erase all of this in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

John could come out wearing something new and foreign, possibly something casual like a plain shirt and pants. However, there's also the possibility that, since he is seemingly working for The Rock, a "corporate" figure, Cena could wear a suit to further commit to his role.

#2. John Cena could come out to WWE RAW with a completely new presentation

Another notable thing about the usual John character is his enjoyment and positive attitude every time he steps out to the cameras. He would gleefully greet fans and run to the ring enthusiastically, all backed with his hyped-up walkout song. From the looks of it, his current character wouldn't fit this persona.

The Cenation Leader could come out with a serious face and not acknowledge anybody, even the crowd. Interestingly, another major change that could happen tonight is with his theme song. It might be the one he recorded years ago when he was initially slated to turn heel, or even walk out with no music at all.

#1. Cody Rhodes to further get a taste of the new John Cena

The American Nightmare was the first to feel what the new John Cena is capable of. Although Cody Rhodes has had some strong words for his WrestleMania 41 opponent in the past few weeks, he might not expect to feel what more the new side of his rival could offer.

Cody and John are expected to face off tonight on the upcoming episode, and it's more than likely that words are not the only things going to be traded. With this in mind, John attacking Rhodes is already not the usual move for his old character, but he could top that off by performing a new finisher.

