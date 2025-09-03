3 New WWE signings ahead of Wrestlepalooza

WWE Wrestlepalooza is the next premium live event of the Stamford-based promotion. The show is set to kick off the company's deal with ESPN for the domestic broadcast of all PLEs going forward, as Clash in Paris was the last show on the Peacock network. Amid this, there are several rumours and speculations about some new arrivals in the sports entertainment juggernaut.In this article, we will discuss three new WWE signings that could unfold ahead of Wrestlepalooza PLE.#3. The Righteous could be on their way to WWEWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKSources say that The Righteous may be finishing up their indie dates amid WWE interest. - @FightfulSelectVincent and Dutch are former AEW stars who also worked in the company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. The Righteous is a former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion, along with Bateman. Soon after leaving All Elite Wrestling, they started working in the independent circuit.According to reports, there is a significant chance that The Righteous could be on their way to the Stamford-based promotion. If these rumors are true, then it's likely that they make their debut under the Triple H-led creative team as soon as possible.#2 Paige finally returning home?「 sɢᴛᴠɪᴘᴇʀ-x 」 @Sgtviper_GamingLINKWWE should bring back Paige to counter program Full Gear. The streets yearn for it.There has been a major buzz in the WWE Universe regarding the return of the two-time Divas Champion Paige. The former AEW star worked as Saraya in Tony Khan's promotion after her exit from WWE, but she departed from the company in March 2025.With The Game pulling off major surprises and unexpected turns in the sports entertainment juggernaut lately, it's possible that Paige's return could be another trick he has under his sleeve. The return of the former NXT Champion will surely be a game-changing scenario for the women's division, which is already among the best in the business.However, it's crucial to note that there is no confirmation regarding Paige's return to WWE yet.#1. AJ Lee returns to join forces with CM Punk against Seth Rollins &amp; Becky LynchThe WWE Universe is buzzing with speculation surrounding the potential return of AJ Lee. With each passing day, the chances of Lee's comeback to the Stamford-based promotion get higher. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the forthcoming episode of SmackDown, which is set to take place in Chicago, and while CM Punk has seemingly confirmed his presence for the show, many expect the other shoe to drop soon.Sources revealed that AJ Lee is expected to wrestle at Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, where she will join hands with The Best in the World against The Vision members. This mixed tag team match will be a massive addition to the PLE card.Also, reports asserted that Lee's comeback might not be limited to a one-off appearance, but the Triple H-led creative regime is said to be considering some long-term plans for the fan favorite female star.